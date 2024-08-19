Onyx Renewables Welcomes Eileen Stone as Senior Vice President of Mergers and Acquisitions

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Onyx Renewables, a leading provider of distributed clean energy solutions nationwide, is excited to announce that Eileen Stone has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A). A seasoned veteran in the renewable energy sector, Stone brings 20 years of experience in project financing and portfolio development to the Onyx team.

Most recently, Stone held a pivotal role as Senior Manager of M&A at Scout Clean Energy, where she spearheaded negotiations for the acquisition of solar and wind projects. She also served as Principal and Founding Partner of Sage Energy Group, a specialized renewable energy project development and advisory firm focused on solar, biomass, waste-to-energy, and biofuel sectors. Moreover, her long tenure at AES Corporation across multiple departments further solidified her industry acumen most specifically in financing, acquisition, and development.

Stone's deep expertise in executing complex distributed energy transactions and working across multiple stakeholders will be instrumental in driving Onyx's continued growth.

"I am thrilled to join the talented team at Onyx and contribute to its active M&A efforts by identifying and pursuing high-quality opportunities that expand our market reach," stated Stone. "I am confident that by working collaboratively, we will continue building upon and accelerating a strong pipeline that will drive long-term value for Onyx's customers, strategic partners, and stakeholders."

"Eileen's ability to expand Onyx's deep partner network by strengthening existing long-term relationships and cultivating new ones across key markets significantly expands our origination capabilities," states Patty Rollin, Chief Commercial Officer at Onyx Renewables. "Increasing Onyx's volume of M&A deals is complementary to our customer-centric development efforts in the commercial and industrial space and reinforces Onyx's position as a leading clean energy solutions provider."

