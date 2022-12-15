Oobli Announces First-ever Sweet Protein-Powered Products, Beginning with Chocolate Bars

Sweet protein pioneer Joywell Foods rebrands as Oobli to Reflect its Mission to Deliver a No Compromise Healthy Sweetness to the World

DAVIS, Calif., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oobli (formerly Joywell Foods), the food tech company setting the stage for the world of sweet proteins, today announced the debut of Oobli chocolate bars, the first-ever sweet protein-powered-product brought to market. Made with much less sugar than most chocolate bars with the same delicious taste, Oobli chocolate bars are gut- and diabetic-friendly, making them good for people and the planet.

"We are on a mission to transform the world with healthy sweetness, and we're very excited to announce the first-ever, sweet-protein-powered products in the form of decadent, delicious chocolate bars," said Oobli CEO Ali Wing. "Oobli sweet proteins are good for your health and climate-friendly, but it's the taste that keeps people coming back for more. Stay tuned for even more sweet treats to come from Oobli in 2023."

Oobli's first commercially available product will be chocolate bars that can be savored in three delicious flavors — 70% silky cacao, sea salt flakes, and raspberry bits - all available for pre-sale now at oobli.com . The bars contain 70% less sugar than most chocolate bars on the market, with the same delicious taste. Oobli chocolates are manufactured in a dairy-free, nut-free, kosher facility in California.

Oobli (formally Joywell Foods), whose new name was inspired by folklore stories about fruits and berries that are so sweet kids forget their mother's milk, is a sweet protein platform differentiated by its ability to recreate the sweet proteins found in nature identically, affordably, and at scale.

Oobli's breakthrough product platform, which utilizes a proprietary microbial fermentation process to produce nature-identical sweet proteins, has caught the attention of prominent investors. Recently, it raised $25 million in Series B funding led by Piva Capital with participation from B37 Ventures and Global Brain Corporation, as well as existing investors Khosla Ventures, Evolv Ventures, SOSV IndieBio and Alumni Ventures.

Oobli is the first end-to-end technology platform and consumer products company to leverage breakthrough precision fermentation to unlock the power of sweet plant proteins in foods. Derived from fruits, sweet proteins deliver a sugar-like sweetness that is diabetic-, gut-, and climate-friendly. The company produces its own sweet-protein-powered products and partners with restaurants and major food manufacturers in their effort to transform the world with healthy sweetness.

