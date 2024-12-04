Oobli Expands Novel Sweet Protein Platform with FDA GRAS Status for Monellin

Brand now has multiple proteins available to sweeten a variety of food & beverage products — a healthier alternative to traditional sugar and artificial sweeteners

DAVIS, Calif., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oobli , the leading global sweet protein platform, continues to expand its sweet protein offerings, having just received another "no questions" letter from the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA). With GRAS approval, the FDA has confirmed that Oobli's protein-based sweetener monellin, a novel sweet protein, is safe to be used as a sweetener in food and beverages. Oobli is the first company in the world to successfully build a platform of multiple sweet proteins, providing the versatility to easily integrate with and help rehabilitate any sweet food or beverage. Monellin joins Oobli's no-questions letter for brazzein that was received by the FDA earlier this year. In addition, the company has added Heather Malenshek and Geoffrey Duyk MD, PhD to its Board of Directors, expanding its tech leadership and commercial expertise.

Food companies and R&D teams around the globe — including Grupo Bimbo, one of the largest CPG companies in the world, along with a growing number of Oobli protein-sweetened partner products coming in 2025 — are working closely with Oobli to integrate sweet proteins into their product formulations. Plant-based sweet proteins are a cost-effective sweetener option that have the potential to replace more than 70% of sugar in the majority of food and beverages like sodas, baked goods, candies and more. Sweet proteins can also be used to replace or complement other natural sweeteners.

"Having additional sweet proteins on the Oobli platform will enable companies across the globe to focus on ways to reduce sugar without compromising taste. It's like having more tools in the toolkit," said Jason Ryder, founder and CTO at Oobli. "Food is a complex system, and when we replace sweetness in a food or beverage application, all the ingredients come into play. This is why we're so committed to approaching sweet proteins as a platform; offering more sweetener solutions to our partners."

New Board Members

Oobli has also welcomed Geoffrey Duyk MD, PhD. and Heather Malenshek to its Board of Directors. Duyk was formerly a VP of Research at Millennium Pharmaceuticals, President/CSO at Exelixis Pharmaceuticals and a partner at TPG/TPG Biotech. Duyk brings strong technology, medical and scientific expertise to help elevate Oobli's sweet protein tech platform and bring this innovation to the masses. Malenshek brings over 30 years of marketing experience at leading brands including Land O' Lakes and the Harley-Davidson Motor Company. She brings a track record of success in designing and implementing marketing strategies for categories including food, agriculture, financial services, pharmaceuticals, motorcycles, automotive, beer, pet care and candy, and was recognized by Forbes as one of the world's most influential CMOs.

"Our new board members, including Geoff Duyk M.D. and Heather Malenshek, bring an unparalleled level of expertise and knowledge that will help grow Oobli's protein platform to bring change to our food system and how we make sweet foods," said Ali Wing, CEO at Oobli. "Our additional scientific advisory board members Chris Damman M.D and Francine Kaufman M.D. round out Oobli's focus on clinical research in areas including the gut microbiome, blood sugar and insulin response."

About Oobli

Oobli is a sweet protein technology platform company focused on producing sweet proteins to replace sugar in consumables, particularly foods. Sweet proteins are a health gamechanger as a sweetener, with no glycemic impact or effect on the gut microbiome. Produced via fermentation, Oobli sweet proteins are both cost-effective as a sweetener replacement, and they're climate friendly, saving massive amounts of land, water and carbon compared to farmed sugarcane. Oobli is the first and only company in the world regulated to sell sweet proteins as a sweetener, with two FDA "no questions" letters, four proteins with self-affirmed FDA GRAS status and one protein with FDA FEMA GRAS status. We actively partner with CPG companies to rehabilitate their foods and products, in addition to selling Oobli-branded protein-sweetened foods and beverages. Check out our award-winning, protein-sweetened chocolates available now at oobli.com and Amazon.

