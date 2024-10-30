Oobli Joins MISTA to Accelerate Sweet Protein Innovation

Partnership will unlock new opportunities to sweeten foods and beverages at scale

DAVIS, Calif., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oobli , the leading global sweet protein brand known for its innovation in protein-sweetened food and beverages, has joined Givaudan entity, MISTA, the invite-only food innovation platform that unites food companies to help transform the global food system. MISTA's state-of-the-art development labs and commercial kitchens will showcase the countless applications of protein-sweetened food and beverages.

Derived from fruits and berries that grow near the equator, Oobli sweet proteins can not only replace sugar and other sweeteners, but can also be used in tandem with other natural sweeteners to enhance sweet food profiles. A small amount of sweet proteins go a long way. These plant-based proteins are up to 5,000 times sweeter than sugar and metabolize in the body like any other dietary protein, the large-molecule building blocks of our bodies.

"MISTA is excited to bring Oobli's healthy and climate-friendly sweetener to the platform," said Scott May, founder and head of MISTA. "Oobli is a proven sweetener — the first company to gain an FDA no-questions letter for a sweet protein — that has huge potential to entirely reshape how we sweeten products."

"Oobli sweet proteins should be and can be part of any sweetener toolkit," said Ali Wing, CEO at Oobli. "They are sugar-like in their great taste, are better for our health and the planet, and they can be a cost-effective solution for CPG brands working to make better products. We're excited to work with the MISTA team and ecosystem to introduce more brands to sweet proteins and make it easier for them to quickly integrate sweet proteins into their products."

Earlier this year, Oobli announced it had partnered with Grupo Bimbo, the leading bakery worldwide, to formulate with sweet proteins in a number of baked goods categories. By working with MISTA, Oobli will be able to build similar partnerships with CPG brands that are looking to innovate with new sweetener solutions.

About Oobli

Oobli has reimagined sweetness by unlocking the power of sweet proteins from plants. Leveraging its proprietary fermentation process, Oobli replaces sweeteners used in food with sweet proteins to create healthy sweetness that doesn't negatively affect blood sugar or the gut microbiome. Oobli Chocolates deliver the same flavor and deliciousness of traditional sugar-sweetened treats but without any compromises to health or the planet. To learn more, visit oobli.com.

About MISTA

MISTA's mission is to transform the global food system to meet the needs of the future...an abundant future that nourishes and delights people and planet. We are an ecosystem and innovation platform made up of members from across the globe that range from large, established companies to new food technology start-ups interested in making a difference. We practice curated collaboration by bringing companies together in a hyper-connected, trust-based ecosystem to work in new ways, inspiring innovative solutions that stretch the boundaries of possibilities and accelerate the changes required to solve the challenging opportunities facing our global food system. The MISTA Innovation Center is located in San Francisco, CA.

