Oodlebit cryptocurrency exchange announces start of beta test

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Oodlebit Inc. today announced the opening of their beta test for the Oodlebit cryptocurrency exchange. Founded in 2018 by Nicholas Dooley, Oodlebit is a USA based business aiming to provide an enjoyable and secure trading platform for its users.

The Oodlebit exchange offers an aesthetically pleasing interface built-in with news, notifications, and charting tools to create a superior environment for users to make the most educated trades.

"We are so excited to finally be opening up beta testing after a long road of development," states Founder/CEO Nicholas Dooley, "we are confident the platform we have built will provide a safe and enjoyable trading environment for our users."

Beta will be open for everyone to participate! Oodlebit will be offering rewards in both Bitcoin and OODL coins for reporting qualifying bugs! Details on how you can participate in the beta test and receive bug-discovery rewards can be found on the Oodlebit Exchange blog.

Phase one of beta begins August 1st and completes on August 15th. The first phase of the beta will be utilizing virtual balances to test the capabilities of the exchange. Deposits and withdrawals will be disabled during this period and KYC identity verification will NOT be required to test, as no real cryptocurrency will be exchanged during this phase. Phase two of beta testing will be a live beta requiring KYC completion with deposits and withdrawals enabled. This phase will run from August 16th to August 31st.

For more information about the Oodlebit cryptocurrency exchange visit Oodlebit's website.

Media Contact:

media@oodlebit.com

SOURCE Oodlebit Inc.

