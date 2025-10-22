Co-Founder Lou Panaccione and footwear industry veteran Angel Martinez to lead together as Co-Chief Executive Officers

BRAINTREE, Mass., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global footwear brand, OOFOS, today announced that co-founder Lou Panaccione and footwear industry veteran Angel Martinez will serve as Co-Chief Executive Officers. This new leadership structure enhances the brand's growth opportunities and evolution from its roots as the creator of the recovery footwear category.

OOFOS Announces Co-CEO Leadership Structure as Brand Enters Next Phase of Growth

Martinez, who joined the OOFOS Board of Directors in early 2025, brings decades of leadership experience across some of the footwear industry's most influential brands. As a founding executive at Reebok, CEO of The Rockport Company, CEO and Vice Chairman of Keen, and President, CEO, and Chairman of Deckers Brands, Martinez has helped shape and scale global businesses rooted in innovation, culture, and purpose.

Panaccione, who co-founded OOFOS in 2011 with Paul Brown, Juan Diaz and Steve Liggett, has been instrumental in building the company from the ground up — pioneering the recovery footwear category, introducing proprietary OOfoam™ technology, and guiding the brand through a decade of sustained growth. He continues to champion expanding the brand and remains steadfast in advancing OOFOS' mission.

"OOFOS started with a simple idea — to help people feel good — and I couldn't be prouder of our team and how far we've come," said Lou Panaccione, Co-CEO and Founder of OOFOS. "Angel's proven ability to grow brands and his deep understanding of what makes great product, business and culture align make him the ideal partner for this next chapter. Together, we'll continue to build on OOFOS' momentum, strengthening our foundation and expanding our reach."

As Co-CEOs, Martinez will oversee brand, product creation, sales, and marketing, while Panaccione will focus on product development, operations, supply chain, finance, and culture. This structure reflects a shared vision for the future of OOFOS and the brand's readiness for continued expansion.

"I've admired OOFOS for its innovation, authenticity, and purpose-driven approach," said Angel Martinez, Co-CEO of OOFOS. "Since joining the Board, I've been inspired by the passion and creativity of this team. OOFOS has a rare combination of technology, mission, and culture — and I'm excited to work alongside Lou and the entire organization to bring that to more people around the world."

As part of these leadership updates, Liz White will serve as Chief Commercial Officer, expanding her role beyond marketing to oversee all commercial functions, including North American sales, ecommerce, and merchandising. Since joining the company in January 2025 as Chief Marketing Officer, Liz has made a clear impact, building OOFOS' brand identity and strengthening business strategy. She will continue to drive alignment across teams and functions with these new responsibilities.

"OOFOS has always been about people — our consumers, our partners, and our team," added Panaccione. "With this leadership structure and the continued support of our incredible customers and employees, we're set up to take the brand even further while staying true to our mission: to make you feel good."

About OOFOS

OOFOS is a global footwear brand on a mission to make you feel good. Designed with proprietary OOfoam™ technology, OOFOS footwear absorbs impact, reduces stress on the body, and delivers premium, science-backed comfort with every step. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts, OOFOS products are available at OOFOS.com, leading retailers, and select international partners.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Keddy

[email protected]

(603) 566-8274

SOURCE OOFOS