OOKOS Announces Official Launch Date for DYFEND™: A Cutting-Edge AI-Driven Security Platform

CARY, N.C., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OOKOS, a pioneer in AI-driven cybersecurity solutions, is excited to announce the official launch of its flagship product, DYFEND™, on December 3, 2024. DYFEND™ is set to transform the landscape of network security with its advanced artificial intelligence capabilities, delivering real-time threat detection and proactive defense for businesses across industries.

Revolutionizing Network Security with AI

In today's evolving threat environment, traditional security tools struggle to keep up with the sophisticated tactics of cybercriminals. DYFEND™ addresses these challenges by leveraging state-of-the-art AI to continuously monitor network activity, detect anomalies, and provide actionable insights. Its proactive, real-time approach ensures businesses can stay ahead of threats, protecting the integrity of their digital assets.

Key Features of DYFEND™

With its official launch just around the corner, DYFEND™ is ready for deployment following extensive testing and optimization. The platform offers a suite of powerful features designed to meet the needs of modern enterprises:

Performance Optimization : DYFEND™ delivers high-speed threat detection with minimal false positives, ensuring swift and reliable responses to emerging risks.

: DYFEND™ delivers high-speed threat detection with minimal false positives, ensuring swift and reliable responses to emerging risks. Seamless Integration : The platform is designed to integrate effortlessly with existing security frameworks, including legacy infrastructure, providing continuous authentication without requiring a complete system overhaul.

: The platform is designed to integrate effortlessly with existing security frameworks, including legacy infrastructure, providing continuous authentication without requiring a complete system overhaul. Enhanced Dashboard (Dashboard V3) : The latest version of our dashboard offers improved usability, clearer insights, and streamlined controls, making it easier for administrators to manage network security effectively.

: The latest version of our dashboard offers improved usability, clearer insights, and streamlined controls, making it easier for administrators to manage network security effectively. AI Explainability: DYFEND™'s Explainability V1 feature provides transparent, understandable insights into AI-driven decisions, helping admins trust and act confidently on the system's alerts.

Preparing for Launch on December 3, 2024

The official launch of DYFEND™ is set for December 3, 2024, marking a major milestone for OOKOS and its commitment to redefining cybersecurity. The DYFEND™ website offers detailed use cases, customer testimonials, and insights on tailoring the solution to meet specific organizational needs.

A Breakthrough in Cybersecurity for All Industries

DYFEND™ is designed to provide robust protection for businesses of all sizes, across a range of industries including finance, healthcare, and technology. By safeguarding against external threats and mitigating potential insider risks, DYFEND™ delivers comprehensive security coverage in an increasingly complex threat landscape.

About OOKOS

OOKOS is a leader in AI-driven technology solutions, focused on advancing network security, workflow efficiency, and infrastructure management. Our mission is to empower businesses to succeed in the digital age through innovative, reliable solutions. With the launch of DYFEND™, OOKOS continues to set new standards in cybersecurity, providing cutting-edge tools that help organizations protect, adapt, and thrive.

Contact Information

For media inquiries, interviews, or additional information, please contact:

Sophia Martinez

Chief Product Officer

OOKOS

Phone: (919) 213-1472

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.ookos.com

SOURCE OOKOS