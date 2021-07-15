Oola Announces Expansion of its Independent Ambassador Program into Australia and New Zealand

PHOENIX, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading personal development company Oola announced today the expansion of its Independent Ambassador program into Australia and New Zealand. This milestone allows individuals in those countries to access the Oola Lifestyle Framework, and to launch and build their Oola Independent business.

The Oola Independent Ambassador program includes:

The opportunity for individuals to promote the Oola Lifestyle Framework and earn a monthly commission for each customer that subscribes to the 'Year of Transformation' program.

A low-cost US$50 annual fee, which provides access to many tools, including a personalized website.

annual fee, which provides access to many tools, including a personalized website. The option to receive a monthly subscription to the 'Year of Transformation' program for free by having three or more personal referrals who subscribe to the program.

The Oola Global Independent Ambassador division was formed earlier this year when Oola Co-Founders Dr. Dave Braun and Dr. Troy Amdahl joined forces with seasoned direct selling executive Travis Ogden, Oola Global Co-Founder and CEO. As part of the formation, Oola Global recently added two talented and well-known female leaders to their executive team, Gina Stevenson, Chief Sales Officer, and Janay Standidfird , Chief Financial Officer. With more than 60 years of combined experience, the Oola Global executive team is well-positioned for success in the direct selling industry.

"Oola is seeking ambassadors passionate about personal growth and self-development. The more we grow, the more we can help spread the life-changing Oola Lifestyle," said Travis. "We are ahead of schedule in our global expansion, and Australia and New Zealand are only the beginning. We are excited to bring greater opportunity and economic growth to everyone who aligns with Oola."

Oola is the only self-development program that combines a customized digital platform with a personal support system that encourages community and accountability. In just its first month of operations, Oola Global has several thousand individuals actively using the program to better their lives. This cutting-edge and affordable digital platform has already attracted customers in eight countries and is available to individuals around the globe.

"We have received such positive feedback about our new digital platform, so we know our customer success and satisfaction will only go up from here," said Dr. Troy. "The uniqueness of our product and the fact that it will never run out of stock is a key differentiator for us in the direct selling space. As a result, I am confident we will be reaching our goal of impacting one billion lives in seven years."

Oola Global is expected to announce additional expansions in the near future. To learn more, visit www.oolalife.com and stay up to date on the latest by following us @OolaLife.

About Oola

Founded in 2012 by international bestselling authors, work-life balance experts, and holistic healthcare providers, Dr. Dave Braun and Dr. Troy Amdahl, Oola provides a simple and easy-to-follow lifestyle framework designed to lead you, step by step, to a life of less stress, more personal growth, and a clearer path toward living your unique purpose. The concept was originally ideated in 1997 as Dr. Braun and Dr. Amdahl worked to better themselves in the seven key areas of life -- Fitness, Finance, Family, Field (career), Faith, Friends, and Fun. Since then, the Oola lifestyle has become a global phenomenon, with over a million followers in 40 countries actively creating their best lives. In 2021, Oola launched an affordable personal development digital platform to add to its offerings and accelerate Oola's goal of impacting one billion lives in seven years.

