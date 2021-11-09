Oola Launches Online Course to Help People Reduce Debt, Invest in the Future, and Have Fun Along the Way

PHOENIX, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading personal development company Oola recently launched a new personalized online course aimed to help people with one of the areas that people struggle with the most, their finances. The online course helps individuals reduce debt, invest in the future and have fun along the way. International best-selling authors and Founders of the Oola Lifestyle framework not only used the course strategies for themselves, but they saw a need while traveling across the United States and hearing stories from thousands of individuals needing to reduce their debt.

"I originally developed the Oola Green Gap strategy to dig myself and my wife out of more than $750,000 of debt," said Dr. Troy, Oola Life Co-Founder. "We didn't want to trim our bills to the point of never having fun or doing things that brought us happiness, but we also knew we needed to get control of our finances because the stress was taking a toll.

The goal was to develop a debt reduction strategy that was easy to follow and would pay off the debt, invest for our future, all while having some fun along the way," he added.

It worked so well that Dr. Troy retired at age 42 to the lifestyle of his dreams: helping millions around the world bring balance to their lives through the Oola message.

The Green Gap is an 11 module online course customized to the individual. It provides personalized content to help people get started on their path to financial freedom.

Key lessons of the course include:

Understand your money mindset

How to prevent overspending

Get past the crushing burden of debt

Avoid getting locked into financial commitments for things that don't matter

Develop a path to financial well-being

Steadily invest in your future

Accessible to everyone, this online course has a retail price of $197. For individuals that subscribe to the monthly Oola Lifestyle Framework , the Green Gap online course is available at a discounted price of $147.

Customers who have already applied the Green Gap debt reduction strategies taught in the international best-selling Oola book have had great success.

"My entire life, I struggled with money. With Oola, in just 22 months, we paid off $23,000 in credit card debt, $6,000 in medical bills, and the last $36,000 on our house," said Debbie L. Oola customer. "Thanks to the Oola Green Gap, we are completely debt-free - house and all!"

"Money isn't a money conversation, it's a life conversation. It is our goal that with this new personalized online course, more individuals will be able to get control of their finances and switch their focus from the stress of payments, to the opportunity of pursuing their life purpose," said Dr. Dave, Oola Life Co-Founder.

To learn more, visit www.oolalife.com and stay up to date on the latest by following us @OolaLife.

About Oola

Founded in 2012 by international bestselling authors, work-life balance experts, and holistic healthcare providers, Dr. Dave Braun and Dr. Troy Amdahl, Oola provides a simple and easy-to-follow lifestyle framework designed to lead you, step by step, to a life of less stress, more personal growth, and a clearer path toward living your unique purpose. The concept was originally ideated in 1997 as Dr. Braun and Dr. Amdahl worked to better themselves in the seven key areas of life -- Fitness, Finance, Family, Field (career), Faith, Friends, and Fun. Since then, the Oola lifestyle has become a global phenomenon, with over a million followers in 40 countries actively creating their best lives. In 2021, Oola launched an affordable personal development digital platform to add to its offerings and accelerate Oola's goal of impacting one billion lives in seven years.

