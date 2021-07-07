Oola Launches Revolutionary Digital Platform to Amplify its Proven Lifestyle Framework

PHOENIX, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading personal development company Oola announced today the launch of an affordable subscription-based digital program, the latest addition to the company's proven product offerings. While Oola continues to offer its international best-selling books, Certified Life Coaches, and annual community events, the revolutionary digital platform will amplify its offerings and provide 24/7 access to Oola customers around the globe.

The new digital platform includes the following:

Oola Co-Founders

'Year of Transformation' Digital Program

Subscription-based eLearning platform that streamlines the Oola Lifestyle Framework.

A step-by-step system that helps users create a life of balance, growth, and purpose.

Convenient online access with customized coaching content personalized to users and their needs.

Customized, life-changing personal development curriculum.

Oola Life Mobile App

A free companion app to compliment the eLearning platform.

Allows users to track daily progress as part of the Oola community.

Tracks action steps and rewards progress.

Oola is the only self-development program that combines a digital platform with a personal support system that encourages community and accountability. Designed for people who want real results in their pursuit of balance, growth, and purpose, this new offering is now available across the globe.

"This is an exciting milestone for us as we set off on a journey to impact even more lives around the world by helping to bring balance during such an unbalanced time," said Dr. Troy Amdahl, Oola Life Co-Founder. "We are grateful to the entire Oola team, who have been working extremely hard to make this dream a reality. Dr. Dave and I are humbled to see what started as a simple idea in 2012 will now be making a massive global impact."

The 'Year of Transformation' digital program offers free enrollment, $77 for the first month's content, including a unique Design My Life Blueprint and an affordable monthly subscription fee of $47 for months two and beyond. The program also includes a 30-day money-back guarantee and access to personal development events, including community Inner Circles and Quarterly Summits.

"The past two years have opened our eyes to the need for more people to experience a life of balance, growth, and purpose," said Dr. Dave Braun, Oola Life Co-Founder. "We also knew what we offered had to be affordable and something no one had ever done before. So it's exciting to know that more dreams will be accomplished than ever before."

Independent Distributor Opportunity

In addition to the new digital platform, Oola is launching an opportunity for those passionate about personal growth and self-development. Oola Independent Ambassadors can promote the Oola Lifestyle Framework and earn a monthly commission for each customer that subscribes to the 'Year of Transformation' program. To become an Oola Independent Ambassador, individuals pay a low-cost $50 annual fee, which provides them access to many tools, including a personalized website. In addition, Independent Ambassadors have the opportunity to receive their monthly subscription to the Year of Transformation program for free by having three or more personal referrals who subscribe to the program.

"The timing for this couldn't be better," said Travis Ogden, Oola Global Co-Founder and CEO. "Not only are we helping to create more personal growth and development opportunities, but we are also helping individuals passionate about the Oola mission to make an income and support their own dreams. I have personally seen the power of network marketing, and I am excited to bring this opportunity to Oola to impact one billion lives over the next seven years."

To learn more, visit www.oolalife.com and stay up to date on the latest by following us @OolaLife.

About Oola

Founded in 2012 by international bestselling authors, work-life balance experts, and holistic healthcare providers, Dr. Dave Braun and Dr. Troy Amdahl, Oola provides a simple and easy-to-follow lifestyle framework designed to lead you, step by step, to a life of less stress, more personal growth, and a clearer path toward living your unique purpose. The concept was originally ideated in 1997 as Dr. Braun and Dr. Amdahl worked to better themselves in the seven key areas of life -- Fitness, Finance, Family, Field (career), Faith, Friends, and Fun. Since then, the Oola lifestyle has become a global phenomenon, with over a million followers in 40 countries actively creating their best lives. In 2021, Oola announced an affordable personal development digital platform to add to its offerings. Launching in July 2021, the new platform will accelerate Oola's goal of impacting one billion lives in seven years.

Media: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/0z39z2fa1maswbx/AACzY-p4hsMN0Bw5c_1JKf6Wa?dl=0

Media Contact

Megan Dean

[email protected]

480-450-5029

