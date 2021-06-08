Oola Names Executive Gina Stevenson to Lead Independent Salesforce

PHOENIX, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As leading personal development company Oola gears up to launch its new Ambassador opportunity on July 7th, the company is also pleased to announce Gina Stevenson's addition. Naming Stevenson as their new Chief Sales Officer, she will serve as a key member of the senior leadership team.

A proven and seasoned sales executive, Stevenson has a passion for helping entrepreneurs develop their true potential. Starting as an independent distributor herself, she personally understands what it takes to succeed.

Gina Stevenson

"Gina has extensive experience not only in sales and development but also in the network marketing industry," said Travis Ogden, Oola Global's co-founder and CEO. "Her familiarity working in both the field and corporate side of the network marketing industry gives her a unique perspective. We are thrilled to add her powerful talent to our team."

In this new role, Stevenson will oversee sales, leadership development, recognition, events, customer service, and communications. Bringing more than 20 years of network marketing experience to the team, Stevenson will be leading the more than 2,500 pre-enrolled Ambassadors engaged to activate on July 7th.

With more than two decades of experience, she most recently served as vice president at a global health and wellness company where she led a team of general managers, directors, and managers responsible for the sales, operations, marketing, regional product development, events, and customer service teams in Europe, Russia, and Turkey. Recruited by a top 25 direct selling company earlier in her career, she served in several key sales management positions focused on North America and Canada. Prior, she also served in key development and sales positions within the healthcare and non-profit sectors.

"Being chosen to lead Oola's independent sales force at this point in the company's evolution is an honor," Stevenson said. "Because Oola has been around since 2012, it already has strong brand recognition and proven success. I am excited to help take the company to the next level expanding its reach and impact to new heights."

Oola also looks forward to announcing an additional appointment in the coming weeks, adding a second seasoned female executive to their leadership team.

To learn more about the Ambassador opportunity and register for the launch party on July 7th, visit www.oolalife.com . Stay up to date on the latest by following us @OolaLife.

About Oola

Founded in 2012 by international bestselling authors, work-life balance experts, and holistic healthcare providers, Dr. Dave Braun and Dr. Troy Amdahl, Oola provides a simple and easy-to-follow lifestyle framework designed to lead you, step by step, to a life of less stress, more personal growth, and a clearer path toward living your unique purpose. The concept originally ideated in 1997 as Dr. Braun and Dr. Amdahl worked to better themselves in the seven key areas of life -- Fitness, Finance, Family, Field (career), Faith, Friends, and Fun. Since then, the Oola lifestyle has become a global phenomenon, with over a million followers in 40 countries actively creating their best lives. In 2021, Oola announced an affordable personal development eLearning platform to add to their offerings. Expected to launch in Summer 2021, the new platform will accelerate Oola's goal of impacting one billion lives in seven years.

Media: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/byphdspaxzap1oj/AADYzh-s4G1B4qzzs0X4x_F4a?dl=0

Media Contact

Megan Dean

[email protected]

480-450-5029

SOURCE Oola Global

Related Links

http://www.oolalife.com

