OOLY Debuts Calico Sun: A New Kids Fashion Accessories Line Full of Unexpected Delight

CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ( www.calico-sun.com/) Brought to you by the team that created OOLY, Calico Sun is a fresh and inspiring new line of kids fashion accessories that are all kinds of colorful and full of unexpected delight.

Born in California, Calico Sun is dedicated to inspiring kids of all ages to express themselves, feel confident, and ooze positive vibes. With a refreshing and uplifting approach, the Calico Sun style personas are upbeat, fearless, positive, self-assured, self-defined, happy, and carefree. Debuting the brand new Fall 2021 line today, which includes expressive fun and colorful designs in necklaces, bracelets, hair clips, and keychains starting at $11.99.

Each piece is vibrant and inspired from colorful beads and tassels to charming and whimsical animals and playful fruit, all allowing young minds to express themselves in whatever they choose to wear. Complete your look with eye-catching bracelets, there's more than one to wear and share. necklaces that sparkle and shine, accessorize with keychains and finish off your look with matching hair clips.

The new line includes:

Created by OOLY, the expressive and colorful brand that everyone knows, Calico Sun celebrates refreshing and positive styles with accessories that make you smile. OOLY and Calico Sun are a Woman-Owned business that celebrate confidence, style, and happiness.

For more information on Calico Sun or OOLY visit calicosun.com, or email [email protected] .

