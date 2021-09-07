OOLY Debuts Calico Sun: A New Kids Fashion Accessories Line Full of Unexpected Delight
Fun, Fresh and Fashion Collide with New Products that Inspires Kids of All Ages with Personal Style
Sep 07, 2021, 08:39 ET
CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (www.calico-sun.com/) Brought to you by the team that created OOLY, Calico Sun is a fresh and inspiring new line of kids fashion accessories that are all kinds of colorful and full of unexpected delight.
Born in California, Calico Sun is dedicated to inspiring kids of all ages to express themselves, feel confident, and ooze positive vibes. With a refreshing and uplifting approach, the Calico Sun style personas are upbeat, fearless, positive, self-assured, self-defined, happy, and carefree. Debuting the brand new Fall 2021 line today, which includes expressive fun and colorful designs in necklaces, bracelets, hair clips, and keychains starting at $11.99.
Each piece is vibrant and inspired from colorful beads and tassels to charming and whimsical animals and playful fruit, all allowing young minds to express themselves in whatever they choose to wear. Complete your look with eye-catching bracelets, there's more than one to wear and share. necklaces that sparkle and shine, accessorize with keychains and finish off your look with matching hair clips.
The new line includes:
- Ashley with vivid beads and boho tassels
- Go wild with Zoey and pops of animals including elephant, cat and unicorn pendants
- Amy includes super cute minis of macaroons, doughnuts, rainbows and cats
- Put a cherry on top with Riley
- Carrie is a statement piece with pastel and gold accents
- The sky's the limit with Emma
- Alexa necklace collections includes out of this world acrylic statement making charms
- Sophia is all-out glitter for everyday sparkle
- Lily, Charlie and Lily embrace classic style with statement pieces
- Belinda is the mix-and-match champion with ombre glitter designs
- Share your love and style with Kourtney - Calico Sun's BFF necklace and bracelets
Created by OOLY, the expressive and colorful brand that everyone knows, Calico Sun celebrates refreshing and positive styles with accessories that make you smile. OOLY and Calico Sun are a Woman-Owned business that celebrate confidence, style, and happiness.
For more information on Calico Sun or OOLY visit calicosun.com, or email [email protected].
About Calico Sun
Media Contact:
Wendy Vazquez
3D Communications
[email protected]
512-294-6218
SOURCE Calico Sun by OOLY
