OOLY Debuts Limited-Edition OOLY x Girl Scouts Collection

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OOLY, the whimsical and colorful arts, crafts and school supply brand, introduces its limited-edition OOLY x Girl Scouts collection, a vibrant lineup designed to inspire confidence, creativity, and a world of color in every kind of maker.

This collection brings together bold color, cookie-scented creativity and confidence-building tools inspired by Girl Scouts. Filled with products that encourage self-expression and positivity, the line features Girl Scout Cookie™ scented gel pens, markers, and puzzle erasers, stickers that smell like Girl Scout S'mores™, and creative DIY kits made for sharing or shining your way.

"At OOLY, we believe creativity builds confidence, connection and joy," said Carol Pankiw, OOLY Founder, Owner and CEO. "This licensing relationship with Girl Scouts allows us to celebrate those values in a truly special way. This collection is packed with color, scent and Girl Scout pride, and is a must have for kids, parents, current and former Girl Scouts, and cookie lovers."

"This collection offers girls everywhere a glimpse of what Girl Scouts feel every day—the confidence to express themselves, the creativity to shine, and the courage to show up as who they are," said Wendy Lou, chief revenue officer of Girl Scouts of the USA.

The OOLY x Girl Scouts collection is available now in select independent gift, stationery and toy stores and national retailers, girlscoutshop.com, and www.ooly.com/girlscouts.

OOLY x Girl Scouts Cookie Scented Erasers - Set of 3 Transform mistakes into something sweet! This set of 3 cookie shaped erasers is inspired by your favorite Girl Scout Cookies®—Thin Mints®, Coconut Caramel, and Trefoils®—each with a delicious scent and irresistible design. Two of the erasers even break apart into fun puzzle pieces for extra play. (MSRP: $7.95) OOLY x Girl Scouts Cookie Scented Gel Pens - Set of 6 Add cookie joy to every page! This set of 6 smooth-writing colored gel pens features matching ink colors, sweet scents inspired by Girl Scout Cookies®, and playful phrases like "Peanut-Better Together" and "Mint to Lead." (MSRP: $5.95)

OOLY x Girl Scouts Cookie Scented Markers - Set of 6 Add cookie-powered color to your crafts! This set of 6 Girl Scout Cookie™ inspired markers features vibrant hues, iconic cookie scents, and clever phrases like "Mint to Lead" and "You're the Lemon Zest." (MSRP: $5.95) OOLY x Girl Scouts S'mores™ Scented Stickers Peel, stick, scratch, and sniff your way to joy! The OOLY x Girl Scouts Scented Stickers bring all the sweetness of your favorite Girl Scout moments—campfires, friendship, and colorful creativity—right to your craft station. (MSRP: $6.95) OOLY x Girl Scouts DIY Temporary Tattoo Jewelry - 3 Sheets Shine bright with wearable art that celebrates creativity and confidence! The OOLY x Girl Scouts Tattoo Jewelry Set includes 3 sheets of glittery temporary tattoos for kids that you can wear like real jewelry—bracelets, rings, and charms. (MSRP: $9.95) OOLY x Girl Scouts DIY Shrink Art Bracelet Kit Create, shrink, and wear your own charm-powered accessories! The OOLY x Girl Scouts DIY Shrink Art Kit includes everything you need to express your individuality, just like a Girl Scout! (MSRP: $16.95)

ABOUT OOLY

OOLY is a whimsical and colorful arts, crafts, and school supply brand inclusive of an array of expressive and creative items for kids, adults, and everyone in between. Known for fun and trend forward products, OOLY sparks imagination and inspires self-expression, inviting you to CREATE YOUR HAPPY. OOLY is a woman-owned, San Diego-based company that launched in 2005. For more information, visit ooly.com.

We Are Girl Scouts of the USA

Girl Scouts bring their dreams to life and work together to build a better world. Through programs from coast to coast, Girl Scouts of all backgrounds and abilities can be unapologetically themselves as they discover their strengths and rise to meet new challenges—whether they want to climb to the top of a tree or the top of their class, lace up their boots for a hike or advocate for climate justice, or make their first best friends. Backed by adult volunteers, mentors, and millions of alums, Girl Scouts lead the way as they find their voices and make changes that affect the issues most important to them. To join us, volunteer, reconnect, or donate, visit girlscouts.org.

