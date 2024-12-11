Oomnitza Doubles Down on Asset Integrity, Security, and Usability with its Recent Product Release of its Modern IT Asset Management Platform

New features deliver measurable business value by maximizing efficiency, ensuring information security, and unlocking profitability through technology asset management

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oomnitza, the modern IT Asset Management (ITAM) platform, is proud to announce a comprehensive update designed to significantly enhance IT asset data integrity and security across organizations. Named in the recent Gartner 'Market Guide for Hardware Asset Management Tools,' Oomnitza continues to solidify its position as a leading solution provider in the ITAM space. This release introduces a suite of new features and improvements that streamline asset management, bolster security measures, and support critical IT and business processes.

Enhanced IT Asset Integrity

Streamlined asset management brings a host of improvements aimed at simplifying the management of technology assets. Key updates include enhanced bulk editing capabilities, allowing IT teams to manage assets more efficiently and with greater flexibility. Additionally, the release introduces further detail for change history tracking in workflows, providing IT professionals with clear visibility into asset management activities and changes over time.

Fortified Security and Compliance

In response to the growing need for robust security and compliance measures, Oomnitza has introduced several new features to safeguard organizational data and ensure compliance with regulatory standards. The release enhances the security of data exchanges between Oomnitza's platform and other systems. In addition, new notification capabilities streamline communication and response strategies related to security issues.

Augmented Private Search and Custom Field Capabilities

Recognizing the diverse needs of its users, Oomnitza has also expanded capabilities for private search and custom fields. These enhancements provide users additional flexibility to tailor the Oomnitza platform to their specific operational needs and enhance the usability of the data within their IT environments - across physical and digital assets.

Automated Workflow Cancellations and New Applications

To further improve system efficiency the release includes automated workflow cancellations. This feature helps in maintaining the integrity of workflow operations and reduces manual oversight. Additionally, new workflow applications have been introduced to better support IT initiatives such as Technology Inventory Controls and IT Compliance & Audits, as well as business processes like Efficient Onboarding and Secure Offboarding.

"We're proud to deliver this significant update, enhancing asset data integrity and strengthening security for organizations," said Donna Wilczek, Chief Product Officer at Oomnitza. "These new features enable enterprises to manage their assets with increased agility and confidence, meeting the ever-changing demands of productivity, compliance, and security. This release underscores our dedication to providing a flexible, secure, and powerful asset-centric solution that helps organizations maximize the value of their technology investments."

This release is designed to support a variety of critical use cases, including Technology Inventory Controls, IT Compliance & Audits, Efficient Onboarding, and Secure Offboarding. These enhancements not only improve the day-to-day operations of IT teams but also contribute to broader business objectives by ensuring that technology resources are managed efficiently and securely.

What's next? Oomnitza plans significant product innovations for 2025, focusing on Agentic AI, Data Center, and Software Subscription asset visibility.

About Oomnitza

Oomnitza turns technology investments into a competitive edge. We deliver complete visibility across the entire IT ecosystem, ensuring accurate data, enhanced security, and optimized performance. With agile workflow automation and an asset-centric approach, Oomnitza helps organizations reduce costs, improve operational efficiency, and unlock profitability in a technology-driven world. Learn more at www.oomnitza.com.

Contact

Sarah Scudder

Oomnitza

[email protected]

510.736.7216

SOURCE Oomnitza