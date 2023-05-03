Oomph Body Supplements Strive for Synergy

The Innovative U.S. Supplement Brand Is Optimizing Nutraceutical Supplements Through Unique Ingredient Combinations

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oomph Body is a U.S. company co-founded by 30-year IndyCar circuit driver Scott Sharp and tech and marketing veteran Dan Austin with the vision of creating an innovative line of supplements that effectively meet real-world health and wellness needs. Oomph Body's supplements don't just promote general wellness. Many of them target specific health concerns and conditions, offering natural alternatives to riskier pharmaceutical alternatives.

"Many of our formulations feature innovative ingredient mixtures designed to provide better results or faster impact," explains Sharp, "We know that, in order to work, we need our active ingredients to deliver tangible results. That's why so many Oomph Body products don't just help with basic health and wellness. They function as safe, natural alternatives to harmful pharmaceutical-grade products with nearly the same — and sometimes even better — efficacy."

Sharp goes on to explain that, while pharma solutions often focus on single synthetic ingredients, "we're always striving for ingredient synergy." Oomph Body's formulas always seek to unlock potential beyond the inherent health benefits of each individual natural ingredient that they use.

A good example of this is the brand's Sea Power — Irish Sea Moss Supplement . The primary focus of the Sea Power formula, which blends Irish sea moss and grape seed extract, is to boost immunity. However, the potent combination of ingredients includes probiotics that improve gut health. The blend also helps with everything from detoxification to thyroid health, blood circulation, blood sugar, weight management, muscle and joint comfort, and even healthy hair and nails.

While different supplements on the market can provide these benefits individually, Sea Power delivers them simultaneously in a single, potent, synergistic dose of nutraceutical support. And the popular supplement is just one of the countless similar items in Oomph Body's arsenal of products . While there are many natural supplements on the market, none of them tap into the synergy of ingredient combinations in the same way as Oomph Body.

