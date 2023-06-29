Oomph Body's Innovative Nutraceuticals Are Made in the Good Ol' U.S. of A.

News provided by

Oomph Body

29 Jun, 2023, 08:44 ET

The Health and Wellness Brand Formulates, Sources Ingredients for, and Manufactures Its Innovative Nutraceuticals Right at Home

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the post-pandemic era, reshoring production and reducing supply chains has become commonplace. However, when it comes to this homeward-bound trend in supply chains and manufacturing, some brands have been ahead of the curve from the start — including Oomph Body. The health and wellness brand has been and continues to manufacture its products in the U.S. The brand's large range of products addresses a variety of health concerns and utilizes innovative formulations to provide natural alternatives to harsh pharmaceuticals.

"We primarily serve health-conscious people in the U.S. market," explains company co-founder Scott Sharp. Sharp spent his earlier career as a professional racecar driver and has used his success to invest in something very personal to his own health journey: creating supplements that are safe, effective, and genuinely foster good health.

"After spending 30-plus years as a pro athlete in the IndyCar circuit and having to pay meticulous attention to what I put in my body, I could no longer just trust that manufacturers of the supplements I wanted to take actually had effective good for you products," Sharp explains. "So I created my own line of supplements that I knew were good and highly effective. I knew the benefits of this kind of approach couldn't be reserved just for myself, so I teamed up with Dan and Oomph Body was born."

Both Sharp and his co-founder, Dan Austin, were aware of the challenge of producing effective supplements that they could formulate, source, and manufacture all in the U.S. But they set to work all the same. The pair of entrepreneurs invested not just in developing innovative formulas but also in creating the domestic infrastructure to manufacture them right in their own home country.

"Quality supplements aren't possible without a quality production process," says Austin. "That's why we manufacture, source, and even formulate our supplements right here in the United States. We need to know not just what ingredients are required for optimal effect, but where they're coming from and how they're combined." The Oomph Body president adds that this allows the company to adhere to the highest quality standards from the brand's labs to its raw ingredient suppliers.

With Independence Day around the corner, the Oomph Body team is celebrating more than just optimal health and wellness. In an era marked by shaky supply chains and international restrictions, Oomph Body stands out as a genuinely American brand that does as much of its business as possible right here, in the good ol' U.S. of A.

About Oomph Body
Oomph Body is a nutraceutical developer and manufacturer that is owned by professional race car driver Scott Sharp and tech and wellness industries alumni Dan Austin. Together, the dynamic duo is blazing a new trail for nutraceuticals by developing groundbreaking formulas that combine innovative, synergistic ingredient blends to create effective results in those looking to care for their minds and bodies. All Oomph Body products are formulated and manufactured in the U.S. Learn more at oomphbody.com.

Contact:
Scott Sharp
561-914-1888
[email protected]

SOURCE Oomph Body

Also from this source

Oomph Body's Natural Sleep Aids Beat Pharmaceutical Alternatives

The Nutraceutical Brand Emphasizing Tangible Results for Real-World Problems

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.