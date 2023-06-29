Oomph Body's Innovative Nutraceuticals Are Made in the Good Ol' U.S. of A.

The Health and Wellness Brand Formulates, Sources Ingredients for, and Manufactures Its Innovative Nutraceuticals Right at Home

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the post-pandemic era, reshoring production and reducing supply chains has become commonplace. However, when it comes to this homeward-bound trend in supply chains and manufacturing, some brands have been ahead of the curve from the start — including Oomph Body. The health and wellness brand has been and continues to manufacture its products in the U.S. The brand's large range of products addresses a variety of health concerns and utilizes innovative formulations to provide natural alternatives to harsh pharmaceuticals.

"We primarily serve health-conscious people in the U.S. market," explains company co-founder Scott Sharp. Sharp spent his earlier career as a professional racecar driver and has used his success to invest in something very personal to his own health journey: creating supplements that are safe, effective, and genuinely foster good health.

"After spending 30-plus years as a pro athlete in the IndyCar circuit and having to pay meticulous attention to what I put in my body, I could no longer just trust that manufacturers of the supplements I wanted to take actually had effective good for you products," Sharp explains. "So I created my own line of supplements that I knew were good and highly effective. I knew the benefits of this kind of approach couldn't be reserved just for myself, so I teamed up with Dan and Oomph Body was born."

Both Sharp and his co-founder, Dan Austin, were aware of the challenge of producing effective supplements that they could formulate, source, and manufacture all in the U.S. But they set to work all the same. The pair of entrepreneurs invested not just in developing innovative formulas but also in creating the domestic infrastructure to manufacture them right in their own home country.

"Quality supplements aren't possible without a quality production process," says Austin. "That's why we manufacture, source, and even formulate our supplements right here in the United States. We need to know not just what ingredients are required for optimal effect, but where they're coming from and how they're combined." The Oomph Body president adds that this allows the company to adhere to the highest quality standards from the brand's labs to its raw ingredient suppliers.

With Independence Day around the corner, the Oomph Body team is celebrating more than just optimal health and wellness. In an era marked by shaky supply chains and international restrictions, Oomph Body stands out as a genuinely American brand that does as much of its business as possible right here, in the good ol' U.S. of A.

Oomph Body is a nutraceutical developer and manufacturer that is owned by professional race car driver Scott Sharp and tech and wellness industries alumni Dan Austin. Together, the dynamic duo is blazing a new trail for nutraceuticals by developing groundbreaking formulas that combine innovative, synergistic ingredient blends to create effective results in those looking to care for their minds and bodies. All Oomph Body products are formulated and manufactured in the U.S. Learn more at oomphbody.com .

