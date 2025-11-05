OONI VOLT 2 ELECTRIC INDOOR PIZZA OVEN SELECTED AS ONE OF OPRAH'S FAVORITE THINGS 2025

Full list of season's holiday must-haves featured on OprahDaily.com

EDINBURGH, Scotland, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ooni announced today that the Volt 2 Electric Indoor Pizza Oven is included in the 2025 Oprah's Favorite Things holiday gifts list featured on OprahDaily.com and in Oprah Daily's special print 2025 Holiday Edition, on newsstands nationwide on November 11.

As Oprah says on OprahDaily.com, "I know everybody's gonna debate which type of pizza is the best, but we can agree, this is the best indoor pizza oven. It reaches 850°F, cooks 12" pies in 90 seconds, and delivers a restaurant- worthy crust, be it thin, Chicago, or Neapolitan style."

Oprah's Favorite Things list is a must-have holiday shopping guide that features the most ingenious gadgets, fashionable sustainable goods, decadent desserts and the finest finds in home, fashion, and beauty. For nearly 30 years, the brand has showcased must-give gifts for the holidays, often serving as a launch pad for small businesses and highlighting the inspiring stories of the owners behind the products. 60% of the items on the 2025 OFT List are selected from small businesses.

The Volt 2 is an electric indoor pizza oven that combines innovative technology, sleek design and powerful performance for Ooni's most advanced home-cooking experience yet. It features Ooni's Pizza Intelligence™ system which automatically adjusts power and heat distribution for perfectly balanced results, with four preset pizza modes and two customizable settings for consistency every time. Reaching temperatures up to 850 °F, the Volt 2 offers precision control for any style, from Neapolitan to deep dish, while its compact frame fits comfortably in modern kitchens.

About Ooni

Ooni revolutionized the outdoor cooking landscape in 2012 by launching the world's first portable pizza oven, creating the category and turning a generation of pizza eaters into pizza makers across the globe. Founded by husband-and-wife team Kristian Tapaninaho and Darina Garland, Ooni is the world's No. 1 pizza oven brand, having sold over 2.5 million ovens globally, and is known for bringing high-heat pizza ovens to homes all over the world.

Ooni's ovens give users the the joy of cooking authentic, stone-baked pizza in just 60 seconds, ready to start cooking in 25 minutes or less and heating up to 950 ˚F — twice the temperature of a home oven and the intense heat needed for incredible Neapolitan-style pizza. Beyond pizza, Ooni's ovens are capable of searing steaks to perfection, baking bread, roasting vegetables and more.

In addition to award-winning ovens, Ooni has entered a new product category with the Halo Pro Spiral Mixer, designed to bring professional dough mixing into the home kitchen. Ooni also offers a full range of must-have accessories.

There is only one planet to make pizza on, and Ooni believes they have a responsibility to protect and restore it. Ooni's annual Impact Report provides a detailed summary of their key focus areas, the progress they've made, and lays out what's to come.

In 2022, Ooni became a Certified B Corp™. After undertaking a rigorous assessment and verification process, Ooni has joined a community of like-minded companies and leaders using business as a force for good.

