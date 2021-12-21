OOOK Wins "Technology Innovation Brand" Award at CNR 2021 Annual Education Summit

BEIJING, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambow Education Holding Ltd. ("Ambow" or the "Company") (NYSE American: AMBO), a leading cross-border career educational and technology service provider, today announced the Company's open teaching system platform, OOOK ("O Course," https://oook.com) won the "Technology Innovation Brand" Award at the China National Radio (CNR) 2021 Annual Education Summit for its ground-breaking technology and applications. At the same event, Ambow was awarded the "2021 Leading Vocational Education Brand."

China National Radio, an arm of China Central Television, is one of most influential online media portals in China. The CNR 2021 Annual Education Summit was held on December 15, 2021, in Beijing. With the theme "New Challenges, New Opportunities, and New Models," the event gathered together officials from the government including the Ministry of Education, educational experts from home and abroad, principals of well-known education brands, and representatives from the media, to witness the recognition of outstanding projects for creating value and sustainable development as well as remarkable contributors to the education industry. As one of the winners, OOOK is supported by over 70 patented technologies, operating on a cloud service model, it provides high-quality, cross-terminal live and recording services, immersive and interactive live broadcast experiences that combine images and shared files, and one-stop operation management functions.

Dr. Jin Huang, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ambow, commented, "Technology is the key force driving educational reforms, and technological innovation is in Ambow's genes. We will adhere to our original aspirations by continuing to strengthen our efforts to develop an educational ecosystem to promote smart education, by creating products that address users' needs and utilizing a high-quality approach and service commitment that promotes the industry's sustainable development."

About Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. is a leading cross-border career educational and technology service provider, offering high-quality, individualized services and products. With its extensive network of regional service hubs complemented by a dynamic proprietary learning platform and distributors, Ambow provides its services and products to students in China and United States of America.

