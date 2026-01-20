Ooredoo Group announces Syntys acquisition of Q Data facilities in Qatar

Deal brings 12.5MW of hyperscale capacity to Syntys in Qatar Free Zones

DOHA, Qatar , Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ooredoo Group and Syntys announced today that Syntys has acquired Q Data QFZ LLC, which operates hyperscale data centre facilities in Qatar serving leading cloud and AI customers, with 5MW live and 7.5MW under development.

The transaction transfers ownership of two Tier III‑certified, carrier‑neutral facilities within the Qatar Free Zones and brings Syntys' total live IT capacity in the country to 26MW. The seller is Doha Venture Capital, a subsidiary of Qatar Free Zones Authority.

The acquisition responds to accelerating deployment requirements from hyperscale cloud providers and AI platform operators across the Gulf region, where available capacity remains constrained relative to demand. The transaction supports Qatar's national digital economy objectives by anchoring this hyperscale infrastructure within a Qatar-headquartered data centre platform focused on mission-critical cloud and AI infrastructure.

Aziz Aluthman Fakhroo, Group CEO, Ooredoo, said: "This acquisition directly aligns with Ooredoo Group's strategic focus on investing in critical digital infrastructure and enabling sovereign AI and cloud services across the region. By integrating Q Data's hyperscale facilities into Syntys, we reinforce Syntys' ability to serve the world's leading cloud and AI providers while delivering sustainable value for our shareholders."

"Q Data brings proven, revenue‑generating assets that meet the rigorous standards our clients demand," said Sunita Bottse, Chief Executive Officer of Syntys. "By integrating these facilities into the Syntys platform, we expand our capacity in Qatar with internationally recognised, Tier III‑certified, carrier‑neutral infrastructure tailored to the needs of hyperscale and AI customers."

Bottse noted the transaction supports Syntys' regional expansion programme. "We're executing a disciplined plan to reach more than 120MW of installed capacity across MENA by 2030," she said. "This acquisition advances that strategy by integrating established, cash‑generating assets that strengthen our presence in a critical market."

The deal strengthens Syntys' position as a carrier-neutral infrastructure provider for global cloud and AI platforms in Qatar. Syntys was established through the carve-out of Ooredoo Group's regional data centre operations and operates facilities across markets in MENA and beyond.

The acquisition complements Ooredoo Group's digital infrastructure portfolio, which includes the sovereign AI cloud launched in 2025 that provides public and private institutions in Qatar with local access to advanced compute services.

About Syntys

Syntys is a leader in physical and digital infrastructure services, specializing in the design, construction, and management of data centers. With a network of operational facilities across various markets in the MENA region, Syntys serves hyperscalers, colocation wholesale providers, and AI infrastructure deployments, enabling seamless digital growth in the region.

About Ooredoo

Ooredoo Group is a leading international communications company building the region's most advanced digital infrastructure - spanning leading wireless and fiber networks, AI-ready data centres, cloud & AI compute platforms, subsea cable systems, and platform businesses like Fintech. Operating in nine markets across the Middle East, North Africa, and Southeast Asia, Ooredoo serves nearly 150 million customers, enabling digital transformation at scale. The company was the first in the world to launch commercial 5G services in 2018 and continues to drive intelligent, secure, and sustainable connectivity - powering the technologies, partnerships, and ecosystems that shape the digital economies of tomorrow.

