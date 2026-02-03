Ooredoo Group signs framework agreement with Polystar, part of Elisa Industriq, for mobile and fixed broadband analytics, boosted by AI and DataOps

Multi-phase deployment brings advanced analytics for mobile and fixed broadband networks, building the foundation for DataOps-driven AI insights and new use cases across group operating companies.

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ooredoo Group has signed a new framework agreement to deploy Polystar's advanced mobile and fixed broadband analytics solutions, across several of its networks. The solution stack includes OSIX Monitoring, Kalix Analytics and Kalix DataOps processing capabilities.

The project will replace multiple solutions, from different vendors, and bring advanced analytics capabilities together into a single, unified platform. This will deliver tailored insights, including AI-powered analysis, that meet the specific needs of different user teams across the Group.

Building on a long-standing relationship between Polystar, Ooredoo Group and its operating companies in Qatar, Kuwait and Tunisia, the ambitious deployment will be delivered in three phases.

It began with a fast-tracked rollout that has already established a scalable analytics foundation across key services, including Ooredoo's 5G SA investments.

Subsequent phases will expand data integration and enrichment through Polystar's DataOps capabilities, before leveraging AI and machine learning to support advanced Network Assurance use cases - such as performance optimization, targeted operational efficiency gains, customer experience enhancement, and improved strategic decision-making -throughout the Group's operations.

"Ooredoo's investment in our solutions is a significant vote of confidence in our technology and ongoing innovations. It also reflects the deep alignment between Ooredoo's leadership and our parent, Elisa Industriq - technically and strategically - to deliver long-term value," says Stephen Preston, CEO, Polystar, Elisa Industriq.

The adoption of AI is a core strategic priority for Ooredoo and is intended to provide new capabilities across the whole organization, while also enabling local, market-specific initiatives.

"Our direction is clear. By unifying key analytics systems onto a single platform, we are creating a strong foundation for insight-driven decision-making across both fixed and mobile networks. This approach allows us to support the specific needs of our operating companies while scaling advanced analytics and AI use cases in a structured and consistent way. Our collaboration with Polystar of Elisa Industriq reflects a shared focus on performance, operational excellence, and delivering better outcomes for our customers," says Timos Tsokanis, Group Chief Information Technology Officer at Ooredoo.

"At Ooredoo Qatar, our commitment to customer experience is at the core of every technological decision we make. By strengthening our data foundations and enhancing the way we translate insights into action, we ensure that every improvement in our network directly benefits our customers. Working alongside Polystar of Elisa Industriq enables us to elevate service quality, accelerate issue resolution, and deliver a more seamless, consistent experience across all touchpoints," says Hicham Siblini, Chief Technology & Infrastructure Officer, Ooredoo Qatar.

The successful completion of the initial rollout demonstrates the agility and close collaboration between the combined teams. As the deployment progresses, Ooredoo expects to secure early benefits as it continues its transformation journey, confirming the value of its investment in Polystar's solutions.

More information & interview requests:

Elisa Industriq Mediadesk, [email protected], tel. +358 50 305 1605

About Polystar

Polystar is a global leader in smart, data-driven assurance and automation for telecommunications operators. Its solutions transform complex network data into operational intelligence that drives business results. Polystar enables communications service providers to enhance the customer experience and achieve optimal operational efficiency through real-time, actionable insights and pragmatic automation, powered by AI.

Trusted by more than 100 communications service providers across 55 countries, Polystar collaborates with operators to optimize their multi-vendor networks - cloud-native and on-premises.

Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden with a worldwide presence, Polystar is part of Elisa Industriq, a global leader in software solutions for operational intelligence that enhances industrial knowledge with AI innovation.

Polystar is ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 27001:2013 certified, reflecting its commitment to quality management and information security. elisaindustriq.com/polystar

About Elisa Industriq

Elisa Industriq creates software solutions for operational intelligence by multiplying industrial knowledge with AI innovation. Our businesses-camLine, sedApta, Polystar, CalcuQuote, TenForce, and Gridle-serve over 2,500 clients internationally in the manufacturing, telecommunications, and energy sectors.

Elisa Industriq delivers business value for customers by reducing costs, improving quality, and generating growth. Our software solutions integrate with customers' existing systems to optimize their operations in areas including manufacturing execution, supply chain optimization, network analytics, and energy management.

Elisa Industriq is part of Elisa, an international telecommunications and technology company headquartered in Finland. Elisa Industriq employs over 1,500 experts in Europe, Asia, and North America. elisaindustriq.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/elisa-oyj/r/ooredoo-group-signs-framework-agreement-with-polystar--part-of-elisa-industriq--for-mobile-and-fixed,c4301538

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/elisa-oyj/i/leaders-from-ooredoo-and-polystar-elisa-industriq-met-to-cement-their-strategic-alignment,c3507172 Leaders from Ooredoo and Polystar Elisa Industriq met to cement their strategic alignment

SOURCE Elisa Oyj