Oova Helps Women Make Sense of Their Health Data with New ŌURA Integration

The new integration in the Oova App combines sleep, recovery, hormone, and symptom data to help women uncover the biological patterns behind changing sleep, energy, mood, and wellbeing.

NEW YORK, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oova, the leader in longitudinal hormone intelligence, today announced a new integration with ŌURA, maker of the world's most trusted smart ring, that allows users to sync sleep and recovery data from ŌURA directly alongside daily hormone patterns and symptom tracking.

For millions of women, changes in sleep, recovery, mood, and energy are among the first signs that something is shifting hormonally. Yet most health tools show individual data streams in isolation, leaving women to connect the dots themselves, often without success.

The new Oova + ŌURA integration helps women see how hormone fluctuations, daily symptoms, and sleep patterns interact over time, not as separate data points, but as a connected picture of what's happening in their bodies.

"Wearables have become remarkably good at telling women what happened," said Dr. Amy Divaraniya, Founder and CEO of Oova. "But most women are still left wondering why. By bringing hormone data, symptom tracking, and wearable insights together, we're helping women understand the biological patterns behind how they feel."

The integration allows Oova users to:

See sleep, symptoms, and hormone patterns together on a single timeline

Sync Sleep, Readiness, and recovery data from ŌURA directly into Oova

Track how hormonal shifts correlate with changes in sleep quality, mood, and recovery over time

Build a longitudinal picture of their health that no single device or data point can provide alone

The launch builds on Oova's growing body of clinical research. In work presented at the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) Annual Clinical & Scientific Meeting and published in Obstetrics & Gynecology (The Green Journal), Oova researchers found significant relationships between estrogen patterns, sleep duration, and anxiety in women navigating perimenopause. The findings highlight how daily hormone tracking can reveal clinically meaningful relationships between symptoms and biology that traditional testing often misses.

The integration is available beginning July 6, 2026 for Oova users with an active Oura membership.

For more information, visit Oova Launches Oura Integration to Connect Sleep, Hormones, and Symptoms.

About Oova:

Oova is a hormone intelligence platform helping women understand fertility, perimenopause, and hormonal health through daily hormone testing, symptom tracking, and longitudinal interpretation. Oova's platform is trusted by hundreds of clinicians and thousands of women seeking deeper insight into their changing bodies. Learn more at oova.life.

Media Contact Ioana Calcev, [email protected]

SOURCE Oova