Ooze Wholesale And The Shelby Jane Seyburn Foundation Host Toy Drive And Community Event To Benefit 500 Detroit Children

OAK PARK, Mich., Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Throughout the month of December, Ooze Wholesale and the Shelby Jane Seyburn Foundation have teamed up to collect toys from all over Detroit, to be donated to 500 children in the community for Christmas. These toys will be distributed at a holiday party event to give underprivileged kids a fun and festive holiday experience.

"Our Oozegiving turkey drive was a massive success," said Ooze Wholesale President Dan Hannawa. "With the help of our friends at the Foundation, and each generous donor who brought food with them to the dispensary, we were able to provide a full Thanksgiving dinner for 200 Detroit families. Being able to give back to the community in this way is at the heart of the reason why we do what we do."

21 dispensaries in the Detroit area have opted to participate in this charitable effort. Each location has a collection bin inside, ready to collect new toys in original packaging. These are the same participating locations that assisted in collecting food for the Oozegiving turkey drive in November.

"We were honored to collaborate with Ooze and give away Thanksgiving dinners to so many deserving families in Detroit this year," said The Shelby Jane Seyburn Foundation Director Alisa Seyburn. "And we are excited to come together again to bring hope and spirit to hundreds of children and their families this season. For so many kids and families the holidays are difficult. Many have significant trauma that taints the warm season. But together we can defeat trauma and bring love and joy into their hearts. The true meaning of the holiday season!"

Donations will be accepted at all participating locations through December 16. Gifts for children and teens ages 0-18 are needed to achieve the goal of 2,000 total gifts. For more info on the toy drive and where to donate, please contact Shelly Hurwitz at (855) 669-3420 or email shelly@oozewholesale.com .

About Ooze Wholesale: Ooze Wholesale is a cannabis accessory company and distributor located in Oak Park, Mich. The company was awarded the 58th spot on the prestigious Inc. 500 list of the nation's fastest-growing companies.

SOURCE Ooze Wholesale