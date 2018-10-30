Ooze Wholesale Partners with Truweigh Scales for Exclusive Distribution in North America

OAK PARK, Mich., March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ooze Wholesale, a Metro Detroit-based distribution company specializing in dispensary, smoke shop and retail supplies, has attained exclusive distributor rights in a partnership with Truweigh LLC. Truweigh, a subsidiary of Dalman Enterprises Ltd, is a British brand of digital mini scales. They are known across Europe for their superior quality and customized weighing solutions, but have yet to gain footing in the American market.

"We really saw the value in partnering with a well-run company that takes the time to invest in the quality of not just their products, but the people they employ as well," said Ooze Wholesale President Dan Hannawa. "We saw Truweigh as an up-and-coming brand that was truly innovating their products. We took some of their first products, introduced them to our distribution network, and built the relationship up from there."

This partnership opens up new avenues of opportunity for both companies. For Truweigh, this deal creates an entirely new market for their products that have been industry leaders in Europe for decades. By employing the Ooze Wholesale team to distribute their products, Truweigh is looking forward to doubling down on the product development side of their business.

"Partnering with Dan and his team is an exciting move for us because it allows us to focus back on product development," said Truweigh CEO Jessie Nugent. "This means more new and innovative products will be brought to market at a much quicker rate than before."

For Ooze Wholesale, the partnership provides a chance to explore new industries. The majority of the Ooze catalog of offerings caters specifically to the cannabis industry, but the addition of the Truweigh line of products appeals to clients in a plethora of different markets.

"Our ultimate goal with this partnership is to make Truweigh into a household name," said Hannawa. "Scales are used in so many different industries, it's a much broader scope than just the cannabis industry. Although Ooze's background is in supplying to dispensaries and smoke shops, we are really looking to crossover into different markets, like kitchenware, shipping, and luggage."

As this deal goes into full effect, Ooze Wholesale is planning to expand their team of sales representatives, dedicating a department solely to handling Truweigh accounts. The effort and dedication put forth by both sides will hopefully grow the Truweigh name into an easily recognizable and trusted brand here in America.

"Ooze has an amazing team and their expertise in marketing and distribution is unparalleled in our niche market," said Nugent. "We launched Truweigh to bring the best in mini scales to North America, and now we are confident that the right team is in place to make it happen."

For more information about the company, please contact Ed Koury at (855) 669-3420 or email eddie@oozelife.com.

SOURCE Ooze Wholesale