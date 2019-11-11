Ooze Wholesale to Host Thanksgiving Food Drive for 200 Detroit Families and Donates October Proceeds to Charity

OAK PARK, Mich., Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ooze Wholesale is ramping up their charitable efforts to give back to the Detroit community this holiday season. The company is donating the proceeds from all pink products to the Shades of Pink Foundation, and is hosting a food drive to assist over 200 families this Thanksgiving.

"We have experienced tremendous success this year," said Ooze Wholesale Chief Financial Officer Vince Ayar. "It's essential to our business to give back to the community that has given us so much."

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and with pink being the designated breast cancer color, Ooze has put aside 100 percent of the money made from every pink item sold in October on Oozelife.com. This amounts to over $4,800, to be donated to the Shades of Pink Foundation. This money will directly benefit Metro Detroit families.

"Shades of Pink provides financial support by assisting with utility bills, rent and mortgage payments, COBRA payments, day care fees, transportation costs and other bills," said Shades of Pink Executive Director Karla Sherry. "By paying bills directly, thus relieving patients of that burden, we are giving them the opportunity to move forward with cancer treatments."

Moving into November, Ooze turns their focus to giving back to the broader Metro Detroit community with an "Oozegiving" food drive. Ooze is partnering with the Shelby Jane Seyburn Foundation and 18 local dispensaries to collect canned and non-perishable food items. Each participating dispensary will have a box for donations and will issue one raffle tickets for food items, with a large prize including a TV to be given away at the end.

On Monday, Nov. 25, Ooze is hosting a Turkey Drive event at the Heilman Recreation Center in Detroit. 200 turkeys, pie and all the collected food items will be donated to families in need.

"We are all Detroit natives, and recognize the work that still needs to be done here for our entire community to thrive," said Ayar. "The holiday season should be a celebrated time. We want to ease the financial burden that eliminates the joy from this season for many Detroiters."

Ooze Wholesale is a cannabis accessory company located in Oak Park, Mich. They were awarded the 58th spot on the prestigious 2019 Inc. 500 list of fastest-growing companies.

