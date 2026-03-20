'OP Alice' dismantles enormous dark web child abuse network with the help of CFLW Cyber Strategies from The Hague

THE HAGUE, Netherlands, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A major international law enforcement operation has led again to the dismantling of a large child sexual abuse network on the dark web. Operation Alice (OP Alice), coordinated by the Bavarian Central Office for the Prosecution of Cybercrime (ZCB), has resulted in the identification of suspect for whom an international search warrant is issued. The perpetrator was responsible for more than 373,000 so-called "micro-shops", each offering illegal child abuse material, stolen credit cards, and several other scams.

What sets OP Alice apart was CFLW's analytical contribution with Dark Web Monitor that established the lead to the operation. Investigators identified patterns among thousands of small and previously unnoticed dark web marketplaces. Individually, these micro-shops appeared insignificant and would normally evade detection. By correlating them with cryptocurrency transactions-patterns analysts were able to connect fragments of information and reveal a much larger, coordinated network that covered almost half of the Dark Web. According to investigators, the entire network has now been taken over and it shows the seizure banner, bringing OP Alice to a close.

A press conference on Operation Alice takes place today, 20 March. For more information: https://www.polizei.bayern.de/OP-Alice .

The case is being widely compared to the landmark KidFlix investigation that concluded in April 2025 with its seizure. Within Operation Alice, several agencies worked closely together, including the Bavarian Central Office for the Prosecution of Cybercrime (ZCB), the Bavarian State Criminal Police Office (BLKA), the German Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA), and Europol.

Thomas Goger, representing the Bavarian authorities, welcomed the breakthrough: "We are pleased to have disrupted this extensive dark web network," said Goger. "The perpetrator played a central role in a major criminal infrastructure. Dismantling this network marks a significant step forward in several respects: applying cutting-edge law enforcement technologies, prosecuting about 600 offenders and users, and, most importantly, protecting potential future victims."

Read more: https://storiesofpurpose.thehague.com/: https://storiesofpurpose.thehague.com/cybersecurity/how-patterns-large-volumes-small-data-expose-cybercriminals-and-child-abusers-dark

About CFLW Cyber Strategies: https://cflw.com/

About ZCB: https://www.justiz.bayern.de/presse-und-medien/mediathek/

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SOURCE CFLW Cyber Strategies