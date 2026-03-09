OP Investment Management Sets New Benchmarks for Platform Scale and Institutional Access in 2025

HONG KONG, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OP Investment Management ("OPIM") entered 2025 with strong momentum and exited the year having reached a new phase of scale, relevance, and institutional reach. Building on its position as Asia's leading institutional fund platform, OPIM expanded both the breadth of its investment strategies and the depth of its regional footprint, reinforcing its role as a primary gateway for alternative managers seeking professional and institutional capital across Asia.

Platform Growth and Strategy Expansion

Throughout 2025, OPIM successfully launched over 18 investment strategies and signed 17 new managers, reflecting sustained demand from allocators for diversified, Asia-centric sources of alpha. These strategies spanned macro, quantitative, and equity long short approaches, forming a deliberately balanced mix designed to perform across market regimes.

This expansion was not opportunistic, but intentional. Strategy selection focused on managers with differentiated processes, institutional readiness, and the ability to scale alongside growing allocator requirements. As a result, OPIM further strengthened its reputation as a curator of institutional-grade alternatives, rather than a simple distribution platform.

Mainland China & Hong Kong: Renewed Confidence and On the Ground Access

The China market demonstrated a marked resurgence in investor confidence during 2025, following a robust recovery that began in 2024. In 2025, HSI delivered 27.8% return, one of its best years since 2017, driven by southbound Stock Connect inflows, AI-related optimism and falling global interest rates. China A-shares also had a strong year, with CSI 300 returning 17.7%, supported by policy easing and improving risk sentiment. Reflecting this momentum, OPIM added 10 new China-focused strategies, deepening its onshore and offshore coverage and reinforcing its longstanding commitment to the region.

For global allocators navigating China's reopening and structural realignment, OPIM's local presence and manager network provided differentiated access to investment teams operating at the intersection of policy, liquidity, and opportunity. This positioning enabled allocators to participate selectively and thoughtfully as confidence returned to the market.

Korea: Capturing a Historic Market Re-Rating

Meanwhile, OPIM prepared to onboard its seventh Korean manager, capitalising on a landmark year for the Korean equity market. In 2025, the KOSPI delivered a +75.6% return, its strongest performance since 1999, driven by corporate governance reform, improved capital discipline, and renewed global interest.

As international attention returned to Korea, OPIM's platform enabled allocators to access local managers best positioned to benefit from this structural re-rating, offering exposure aligned with both reform momentum and long-term institutional themes.

Scale, Pipeline, and Forward Visibility

By year-end, over 50 strategies were live on the OPIM platform, underscoring the firm's continued scalability and operational depth. Momentum carried into 2026 with three funds already launched and a pipeline of 10 additional strategies scheduled across the first and second quarters, providing strong visibility into near-term growth.

Capital Markets Momentum and Institutional Services

With Hong Kong projected to see up to HKD 350 billion in IPO fundraising across approximately 150 new listings, OPIM continued to prepare new strategies and partnerships to support a new generation of family offices and professional allocators navigating active capital markets.

At the same time, OPIM's award-winning middle and back-office platform expanded its compliance and investor relations capabilities, supporting emerging and scaling managers as they pursue international mandates. This integrated infrastructure remains a key differentiator, enabling managers to focus on investment performance while meeting rising institutional standards.

Thought Leadership, Content, and Community Engagement

In 2025, OPIM further strengthened its role as a convener of institutional dialogue across Asia. The Alpha Uncovered podcast released 12 new episodes, featuring institutional investors, veteran fund managers, and industry experts, bringing the firm's content library to over 40 videos.

In parallel, OPIM hosted 10 live events at its new office and participated in more than 40 collaborations across Hong Kong, Shanghai, and Shenzhen, reinforcing its position at the centre of Asia's allocator and manager ecosystem.

Looking Ahead

As OPIM looks toward the remainder of 2026, the firm remains focused on scaling proven models, deepening allocator relationships, and supporting managers who consistently outperform. By combining institutional grade infrastructure, regional insight, and a growing global network, OPIM is well positioned to help shape the next chapter of Asia's alternative investment landscape.

About OP Investment Management Ltd.

OP Investment Management ("OPIM") partners with emerging managers to develop innovative strategies for institutional and professional investors. The firm operates a leading institutional fund platform that connects managers and allocators globally, supported by best-in-class service providers across the alternative asset management ecosystem.

OPIM is a leading Hong Kong based asset management company established and licensed since 2004 with the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (the "SFC") to carry out Type 1 (dealing in securities), Type 4 (advising on securities) and Type 9 (asset management) regulated activities under the provisions of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap.571). OPIM may only provide services to professional investors. OPIM is a member of the Oriental Patron Financial Group.

Disclaimer

This document is issued by OP Investment Management Limited ("OPIM"). This document, and the website of OPIM (www.opim.com.hk) has not been reviewed by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong. This document is solely for information purposes and is not intended as an offer, a solicitation of offer or a recommendation, to deal in shares of securities or any financial instruments. Any trademarks, logos and related intellectual property rights in this document are either owned by OPIM or such other third parties. Past performance and the predictions, projections, or forecasts on the economy, securities markets or the economic trends of the markets are not necessarily indicative of the future or likely performance of any funds or accounts managed or advised by OPIM. Information herein is believed to be reliable at time of publication but OPIM does not warrant its completeness or accuracy and is not responsible for error of facts or opinion nor shall be liable for damages arising out of any person's reliance upon this information. Any opinion or estimate contained in this document may subject to change without notice. This document may not be published, circulated, reproduced or distributed without the prior written consent of OPIM.

