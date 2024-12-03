OP Media Inc Brings Efficiency to the Health Care Space

Creating OPs, not APPS involves frontline staff in Best Practices

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Start-up company, OP Media Inc. is proving there is a new and dynamic approach to the years-old use of static documents (PDFs) and the tool health care providers are turning to is OP System (www.opsystem.io). With the premise that frontline employees best know which practices lead to increased and lasting efficiency, OP System allows employees to create and use OP - Optimal Process - in detailing and outlining company best practices.

"The employees are creating OPs not Apps," says company founder and CEO Daniel (Afu) Taumoepeau. "They don't need any coding experience, but can still use our dynamic tools to streamline every process inside each corporate ecosystem. OP System allows companies to best utilize their own human capital to identify and bring best practices into play."

Through several pilots with rural hospitals, and now in revenue, OP Media has made a commitment to being the tool/mechanism health professionals turn to as they focus on efficiency, best practices and process-based ROI.

Ben Armstrong of Kane County Hospital said, "I think the potential benefit for rural facilities is indisputable, especially as it relates to process improvement and increased efficiency." He continued, "I don't think we scratched the surface of the overall potential of the system. That being said, I can absolutely recognize the potential within the system and the inherent ability to collect high-quality which can be used to generate actionable information."

Debbie Barton of Beaver Valley Hospital was very excited to create her own OPs! "If this system was available at the beginning of my career, the hard copies that I have accumulated would have been easily stored and would have been providing information that would have helped and continue to help with the decision processes, policies and procedures." Debbie added, "Rural hospitals could use OP media across multiple areas including Emergency Management, Nursing, Employee Health, Infection Control, Registration, Surgery, Lab and Radiology just off the top of my head. I have used both the nursing QR codes that were developed to help with my procedures."

And Scott Langford, who oversees both Beaver Valley and Milford Valley Memorial Hospital was more than willing to establish OP System as the vehicle to increase overall efficiency and establishment of best practices at both rural facilities. "Our biggest thing is a way to train new people, that's kind of what was the first thing that made me stop and go, okay, that would be beneficial. But more than anything, I think it's also a changing landscape constantly, and our ability to change is usually basically word of mouth, so this map helps them out."

The OP System is the brain child of CEO Taumoepeau. After years in operations, he knew there "had to be a better" way to create efficiency and that frontline employees would be the best informational sources - even with no coding experience - in bringing standardized and dynamic processes to life through the creation of OPs and the utilization of Optimal Process. "With the OP System as an easy-to learn tool, we can turn any static process - including PDFs and other static documents - and including employees' own ideas from scratch, into digitized, dynamic and trackable processes. By digitizing our current processes and creating new ones, tracking them for efficiencies and always optimizing, we're inventing a digital foundation for every single health care provider."

