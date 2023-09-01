OP2 Labs, Owner of Frog Fuel and ProT GOLD Brands, Makes INC. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies List for Fourth Consecutive Year

OP2 Labs is a rapidly growing privately held company and is certainly one to watch. Its two principal brands, ProT GOLD and Frog Fuel, have been consistently well-received by clinicians and athletes, and they continue to acquire additional market share and new adherents in a fiercely competitive industry.

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "OP2 Labs has achieved a higher ranking every year since entering the list in 2020, signaling continued growth for the veteran-owned, Fort Worth-based organization," notes Yahoo Finance . [ See Full Press Release. ]

A Protein Supplement Created for Medical Healing

OP2 Labs is a rapidly growing privately held company and is certainly one to watch. Its two principal brands, ProT GOLD and Frog Fuel, have been consistently well-received by clinicians and athletes, and they continue to acquire additional market share and new adherents in a fiercely competitive industry.

OP2 Labs was founded by Alexander Kunz and Jeff Byers, former Navy SEALs whose missions and injuries made them aware of the need for a medical-grade hydrolyzed collagen protein for superior post-surgical healing. They partnered with leading scientists and medical professionals to create a more effective collagen protein supplement:

ProT GOLD is the result of this collaboration and is used by nearly 4,000 medical facilities nationwide, including hospitals, long-term care, wound care, dialysis, and bariatric clinics.

From Medical Healing to Athletic Performance

The OP2 Labs management team recognized that their biologically-complete collagen formulation could meet the need for a more overall nutritionally available protein supplement for greater physical achievement:

Frog Fuel collagen protein was introduced to fulfill that need for elite athletes, workout enthusiasts, and people with active lifestyles.

OP2 Labs and its brands have been recognized by HealthXWire , PR Newswire , HisHealthMag , and Optimal Performance Living for their unique, superior products.

Positioned to Lead Rapid Market Growth

CEO Alexander Kunz says, "Demand in the collagen market is rapidly growing around the world, so I don't anticipate us slowing down anytime soon."

"The global protein supplements market size was valued at USD 5.83 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0% from 2023 to 2030" ( Grand View Research ).

Superior Convenience

ProT GOLD and Frog Fuel liquid collagen protein are completely portable and ready to drink with no mixing required—anywhere, at any time. Just tear open the small one-ounce packet and drink.

ProT Gold and Frog Fuel are available online with free shipping at OP2 Labs and on Amazon . [ See Full Press Release. ]

