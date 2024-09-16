Op2mise selected for FAST Channel TV Scheduling by Fremantle

LONDON, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Op2mise TV has been chosen by Fremantle to enhance the scheduling of the company's FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV) channels. This decision will aim to continue to optimize operations and increase revenue across Fremantle's growing Global Channels business.

Op2mise TV Scheduling is an industry-leading, AI-based tool that empowers studios and channel operators to boost ad revenue and reduce costs by automating TV schedule creation. The platform optimizes ad inventory and rights utilization, producing high-quality schedules in minutes.

Fremantle's Global Channels business continues to be one of the most extensive within the industry, operating 24 channels. Most recently, Fremantle announced an expanded worldwide deal with Pluto TV which saw the distribution of 25 FAST channels across 13 countries, with each channel being specifically curated for individual markets. Earlier in the year, the company also launched RIG TV for Roku in the U.S. The channel currently features classic shows from Fremantle's Original Productions such as Black Gold, Monster House and Wild Justice, with the ever-popular Monster Garage expected to be added to the line-up later this summer. Within the Global Channels unit, Fremantle has and continues to develop strategic partnerships with key partners worldwide to showcase its impressive catalogue of IP, as seen with hit FAST channels such as the Jamie Oliver, Baywatch and BUZZR.

Elaine De Santiago, Vice President, Channel Operations, commented, "Op2mise will continue to help us streamline and scale our operations. The system's ability to continuously create high-quality schedules, automate processes, and incorporate performance data while maximizing our content and rights is an exciting prospect for us."

Ian Whitfield, CEO of Op2mise, added, "We are delighted to be working with an iconic brand such as Fremantle. We look forward to bringing our years of experience alongside our industry-leading software to this partnership."

This collaboration marks a significant step for Op2mise's advanced scheduling capabilities to deliver superior viewer experiences and operational efficiencies for companies such as Fremantle.

About Fremantle

Fremantle is a leading global creator, producer and distributor of some of the world's most successful content across Entertainment, Drama & Film, and Documentaries.

Amplifying local stories on a global scale, Fremantle produces and delivers premium, multi-genre IP across the 27 territories it operates in. Fremantle is a proudly independent group of content creators, and home to some of the biggest entertainment formats, compelling international dramas, award-winning films and high-quality documentaries.

From Got Talent to Neighbours, Password to Poor Things, Fellow Travelers to Queens, Too Hot To Handle to Big Mood, Maxton Hall to Idols, and Priscilla to House of Kardashian, our focus is simple – Fremantle creates and delivers irresistible entertainment.

Fremantle also represents world-leading digital and branded entertainment, with more than 495 million fans and 300 billion views for its standout content across all platforms.

Fremantle is part of RTL Group, a global leader across broadcast, streaming, content and digital, itself a division of the international media, services, and education company Bertelsmann.

For more information, please visit www.fremantle.com, follow Fremantle on Twitter @FremantleHQ and Instagram @fremantle or visit Fremantle's LinkedIn page.

About Op2mise

Op2mise is the world's first AI based Media scheduling platform delivering enhanced TV scheduling, media planning and automation solutions, designed to increase efficiency, effectiveness, and scalability while reducing costs and improving customer satisfaction.

For more information, please visit www.op2mise.ai, or visit Op2mise's LinkedIn page.

