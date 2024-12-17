OPAC Announces Star-Studded Lineup for Upcoming Season

OXFORD, Ala., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Oxford Performing Arts Center (OPAC) is thrilled to unveil the addition of 20 exciting shows to its Spring 2025 lineup, featuring a spectacular array of performances spanning Broadway musicals, legendary music acts, comedy, and family-friendly entertainment. With its commitment to offering world-class cultural experiences, OPAC invites audiences of all ages to enjoy an unforgettable season of live performance. From internationally acclaimed tours to nostalgic tributes and cutting-edge productions, there is truly something for everyone at OPAC this year.

Oxford Performing Arts Center (OPAC) Oxford Performing Arts Center (OPAC)

January Highlights

The season kicks off in style with the electrifying Broadway musical Ain't Too Proud — The Life and Times of The Temptations on January 10–11. This Tony Award-winning production tells the incredible true story of one of Motown's greatest groups. Audiences will be treated to timeless hits like "My Girl" and "Just My Imagination" while following the group's journey through fame, conflict, and perseverance.

On January 14, the critically acclaimed Adaskin String Trio brings their musical mastery to OPAC, presenting an evening of classical masterpieces and hidden gems. Later in the month, on January 25, audiences will laugh out loud with the Alabama premiere of Menopause The Musical 2: Cruising Through 'The Change', a hilarious follow-up to the beloved original production.

Rounding out January, the legendary Air Supply graces the OPAC stage on January 31, performing iconic ballads such as "Lost in Love" and "All Out of Love." This is a can't-miss event for fans of timeless love songs and powerful performances.

Broadway Magic in February

February delivers a Broadway blockbuster with Pretty Woman: The Musical on February 7. Based on the beloved romantic comedy, this dazzling production combines laughter, romance, and a score by Grammy Award-winner Bryan Adams. Get ready to fall in love all over again with this uplifting and unforgettable show.

Celebrating Country & Irish Charm in March

March brings a lineup of celebrated performers, starting with country rock legends Sawyer Brown on March 7. Known for their energetic performances and chart-topping hits, the band celebrates 40 years of making music that resonates with fans of all ages.

On March 8, Irish soprano Chloe Agnew, accompanied by the Atlanta Pops, takes audiences on a lyrical journey through Ireland's rich musical heritage. Her angelic voice and heartfelt storytelling promise an evening of pure magic.

March 9 features an acoustic evening with country icons Lorrie Morgan and Pam Tillis, delivering a night of intimate, soulful performances. On March 13, Revisiting Creedence pays homage to the swamp rock classics of Creedence Clearwater Revival, bringing beloved hits back to life on stage.

The month reaches its crescendo with the Tony-winning sensation Hadestown on March 18. This imaginative retelling of ancient Greek myths blends jazz, folk, and blues for a theatrical experience that is both haunting and beautiful.

April's Spectacular Performances

April begins with Evil Woman: The ELO Experience on April 4, a tribute to the iconic Electric Light Orchestra that recreates the band's unique fusion of rock and symphonic sounds. On April 5, comedy legend Jeff Foxworthy makes his OPAC debut, bringing his signature humor and relatable storytelling to the stage.

Music lovers will enjoy Seven Wonders, a Fleetwood Mac tribute, on April 6. This talented ensemble captures the essence of one of rock's most influential bands. On April 8, the Tesla Quartet enchants with their exquisite musicianship and engaging repertoire, from classical staples to modern compositions.

April 11 sees Broadway's delightfully spooky The Addams Family bring laughs and heart to the OPAC stage, followed by the return of international favorites Leonid & Friends on April 13 with their incredible tribute to Chicago's greatest hits.

Families won't want to miss Stunt Dogs on April 21, an exhilarating showcase of canine agility, skill, and humor that promises fun for all ages. On April 25, country superstar Clint Black delivers an evening of chart-topping hits and heartfelt ballads. The month concludes with Blood, Sweat & Tears featuring Jason Scheff on April 26, blending jazz, rock, and soul for an unforgettable finale.

Reserve Your Seats Today

Don't miss your chance to experience this incredible lineup of world-class entertainment. Tickets for all performances are available now at https://www.oxfordpac.org/. Join us at the Oxford Performing Arts Center to make this season one to remember!

Contact:

CJ Foster

[email protected]

(256) 241-3322

SOURCE Oxford Performing Arts Center (OPAC)