Opal™ by Opalescence® Introduces Alcohol-Free Whitening Mouthwash

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --Introducing Opal™ by Opalescence® Whitening Mouthwash, the latest addition to Opal's teeth whitening products available on opalsmile.com and Amazon, without a dental visit. The release of the whitening mouthwash comes just months after the Opal teeth whitening brand was unveiled by its parent brand, Opalescence™ teeth whitening—the #1 professional whitening brand sold by dentists worldwide for over 30 years.

The new whitening mouthwash gives users that just-left-the-dentist-chair feeling after every rinse. Dr. Brigham Stoker, a dentist and clinical advisor for Opal, specializing in teeth whitening (with over 1 million likes on TikTok) says, "Opal's Whitening Mouthwash helps users reach their whitening goals, thanks to its alcohol-free peroxide formula that gently foams and whitens teeth by removing surface stains."

Opal by Opalescence takes pride in using only the safest, most effective ingredients in its product formulas. Dr. Paula Palo, a dentist, periodontist, and clinical advisor at Opal, remarks, "Thanks to Opal's gentle, dye-free mouthwash formula, users can avoid alcohol-based ingredients in their mouthwash, which preserves their vital oral flora. The addition of hydrogen peroxide makes it an effective daily addition to Opal's full lineup of teeth whitening products."

Opal by Opalescence recommends pairing it with Opal's whitening toothpaste and prefilled whitening trays in Opal's Brilliant Bundle for a complete teeth whitening routine.

About Opal™ by Opalescence®

Formulated by the dentists behind Opalescence™ teeth whitening, the #1-selling professional global whitening brand comes Opal™ by Opalescence®, the brand's first direct-to-consumer whitening line. It is designed to offer safe, effective, and gentle results users have come to love from Opalescence whitening and can be purchased online and used at home. Opal by Opalescence features a full lineup of whitening products, from prefilled whitening trays to whitening toothpaste and whitening mouthwash. Get glowing with Opal by Opalescence—a better way to whiten.

