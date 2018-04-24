Opal Measures Marketing Team Effectiveness with the Marketing Collaboration Index

Opal is a digital workspace for marketing teams that is purpose-built to produce, orchestrate and govern the brand marketing process. To participate in Opal's Marketing Collaboration Index, marketers can take a brief assessment to measure how effectively their team collaborates. The assessment measures across three main areas of successful collaboration: visibility, alignment and efficiency.

MarketingCollaboration.com features insights and analysis from the world's leading marketers and the practices that drive modern marketing teams. MarketingCollaboration.com is a growing library for modern marketers wanting to stay ahead in their profession. It gathers insights from other talented marketers, analysis of top-performing teams and perspective through custom research.

"Our customers are always telling us how working in Opal has improved these three main areas of collaboration, which are a real headache for brands," said Steve Giannini, CEO and co-founder of Opal. "Visibility, alignment and efficiency are not easy to achieve sitting in the same office or campus, let alone when you're a global brand working to tell your stories across multiple locations, in different languages, and with increasingly fragmented and disconnected teams. We designed Opal to help our customers be marketers first and foremost, and to facilitate their team working together, at its best."

Introducing the Marketing Collaboration Index

To better visualize and measure marketing collaboration effectiveness, regardless of size or objective, Opal created the Marketing Collaboration Index to set the standard for modern marketing teams. The primary objective is to create a standard measurement, over time, of individual and team effectiveness to better understand growth opportunities and efficiencies. Once a marketing team's representative takes the assessment, they receive a total score that will eventually be indexed among Opal's all-star list of customers, including: Starbucks, Target, Airbnb, Microsoft and more.

Opal created the assessment to measure how marketers work as an individual, as a team, and as an overall brand marketing process, providing valuable insights to help marketers improve the way they work, together. A participant's score will shed light on improvement areas of focus, providing the type of benchmarking data and actionable methodology not available until now.

"Opal has developed a standard for measuring the way marketing teams work together," said Eric Toda, Director of Marketing at GAP Inc. and an Opal user since 2013, while at Nike, and later Airbnb. "Opal's new Marketing Collaboration Index is the only true way to benchmark your team in marketing collaboration and marketing team effectiveness against the world's leading brands."

Opal works with leading brands on a mission to change the way they work

Airbnb's mission is to create a world where all 7 billion people can belong anywhere. Collaboration is critical to the brand who uses Opal to align marketing communications across 191 countries in multiple languages.

Holly Clarke, Airbnb's Global Marketing Operations, will join Opal's VP of Partnerships, Bernie Albers, to discuss how Airbnb built the marketing function of the future to produce groundbreaking results at the MarTech conference on Wednesday April 25 at 1:20 p.m. in the Discover MarTech Theater.

Beginning today, any marketer can take a short assessment at MarketingCollaboration.com to evaluate their brand's processes and practices around visibility, alignment and efficiency. Opal will soon release its broader findings in the context of and benchmarked by the Marketing Collaboration Index, which will help brands understand where their efforts stand compared to the world's leading and most effective marketing teams.

About Opal

Opal is the platform for marketing collaboration making it simple to build, view, share and deliver highly effective marketing experiences. Marketing teams work together in Opal to seamlessly produce consistent omni-channel stories, campaigns, content and communications ensuring everyone starts and stays aligned. The result is a single source of truth for marketing across the organization. The world's most successful marketing teams use Opal to efficiently orchestrate highly effective marketing experiences, while minimizing the risk of costly mistakes and maximizing operational performance. These teams include Starbucks, Chevron, Target, Microsoft, Airbnb, General Motors, NASA, NBC Universal, AT&T and more.

To learn more visit www.workwithopal.com.

