Opal Strategic: A New Powerhouse in Conservative Political Strategy

News provided by

Opal Strategic

23 Jun, 2023, 08:37 ET

CONCORD, N.H., June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Opal Strategic, a new political marketing agency based in Concord, New Hampshire, is dedicated to transforming the political landscape by helping conservative candidates secure election victories. The company is committed to translating the power of voice into action, and action into victory.

Continue Reading
Opal Strategic in Concord, NH
Opal Strategic in Concord, NH

Opal Strategic offers a comprehensive suite of services, including web development, event planning, fundraising, and social media marketing. The team's expertise extends beyond traditional methods, incorporating innovative strategies such as TikTok Ads to reach a broader voter base.

"We believe in the power of voice," said Mike Visconti, founder of Opal Strategic, in a recent interview with local media outlet, The Concord Sentinel. "Our mission is to ensure that the voices of our clients are heard loud and clear. Whether we're knocking on doors locally or capturing clicks on social media, we employ the best practices to deliver your campaign message effectively."

Opal Strategic's team of passionate political strategists leverages their skills to ensure the success of their clients' campaigns. The company's proven track record in supporting political campaigns and organizations to achieve success is a testament to their dedication and expertise.

"We win elections," Visconti added. "Our team is experienced with a broad variety of strategies we bring to our clients. It would be easier to name the services we can't provide!"

For more information about Opal Strategic, visit: https://www.opalstrategic.com/

About Opal Strategic
Opal Strategic is a political strategy agency based in Concord, New Hampshire. The company is dedicated to helping conservative candidates secure election victories through a comprehensive suite of services and innovative strategies.

Media Contact
Mike Visconti
Opal Strategic
6 Garvins Falls Road
Concord, NH 03301
[email protected]
603.606.9819

SOURCE Opal Strategic

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.