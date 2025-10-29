OPAQUE Introduces OPAQUE Studio for Building Confidential AI Agents with Verifiable Guarantees

Built on LangGraph, OPAQUE Studio empowers enterprises to deploy AI agents using proprietary data, delivering speed, accuracy, and trust across AI workflows

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OPAQUE , the leader in confidential AI, today announced its OPAQUE Studio for accelerating the secure development of Confidential AI agents. Built on LangGraph and now available on the OPAQUE Confidential AI Platform, OPAQUE Studio features runtime-verifiable trust that enables organizations to more quickly and confidently move agentic deployments from pilot to production environments. This marks the first platform to deliver verifiable end-to-end privacy and policy compliance guarantees before, during, and after execution, enabling enterprises to safely deploy AI agents grounded in proprietary data.

From theory to mandate in just 12 months, confidential AI has been adopted and endorsed by companies like NVIDIA, AMD, Intel, Anthropic and all major hyperscalers including Google, Microsoft Azure and AWS. According to Gartner , confidential AI is rapidly becoming a foundational requirement for enterprise AI adoption, particularly in financial services, healthcare, and insurance. Gartner also reported that enterprises unable to prove privacy compliance in AI workflows will fall behind competitors by as much as two years in AI adoption.

Enterprises have long wanted to leverage proprietary and sensitive data to power AI agents, but concerns over data leakage and compliance have become the primary blockers to adoption. While legacy security tools (like Identity and Access Management) fail to protect against non-deterministic, machine-speed AI agents when executing probabilistic code, OPAQUE's platform makes building and deploying confidential agents possible. With OPAQUE, enterprises can safely use their most sensitive data to derive differentiated value from AI with assurances that data is private, policies are actually enforced, and isolation can be proven.

"A company's most valuable asset and differentiator is its proprietary data, which has become even more critical in an AI-driven world. Enterprises are desperate to adopt AI agents, but data privacy has been the biggest roadblock," said Aaron Fulkerson, CEO of OPAQUE. "With our platform, companies can finally harness the power of their data without fear of leakage. OPAQUE provides verifiable proof—not just promises—that privacy and compliance are enforced before, during, and after execution. This transforms AI from a liability into the most trusted, high-quality asset."

The OPAQUE Confidential AI Platform introduces two key components that make verifiable confidentiality achievable at scale:

OPAQUE Studio: A LangGraph-based environment that allows enterprise developers to quickly build and deploy confidential AI agents with drag-and-drop workflows, policy-enforced data access, and seamless connections to enterprise systems for AI grounding.

A LangGraph-based environment that allows enterprise developers to quickly build and deploy confidential AI agents with drag-and-drop workflows, policy-enforced data access, and seamless connections to enterprise systems for AI grounding. OPAQUE Confidential Runtime: A hardware-attested execution engine that powers OPAQUE Studio and provides verifiable privacy guarantees before (integrity/configuration attestation to prevent misconfigurations), during (cryptographic policy enforcement, runtime encryption of data, workload isolation), and after (hardware-signed audit reports/logs for compliance).

The platform enables 4–5x faster AI deployment speed with verifiable guarantees without compliance hurdles; 67% reduction in deployment costs, and improved accuracy up to 99% safely grounding AI with sensitive proprietary data without hallucinations versus generic foundation models.

"We built LangGraph to make it easier for developers to build multi-agent systems with structure and reliability," said Harrison Chase, co-founder and CEO of LangChain. "By integrating with OPAQUE, developers now have access to tools that aim to enhance privacy and runtime trust when working with sensitive data."

Highly regulated industries are leveraging OPAQUE to transform workflows, including:

Insurance : Confidential copilots for underwriting and claims processing.

: Confidential copilots for underwriting and claims processing. Financial services : Secure AI agents that analyze and generate complex documents without leaking sensitive precedent data.

: Secure AI agents that analyze and generate complex documents without leaking sensitive precedent data. Independent Software Vendors (ISVs): Verifiable privacy and compliance guarantees to close customer deals faster.

Partners and customers include ServiceNow, Encore Capital, Accenture, Bloomfilter, RiskStream, and Anthropic, among others. To learn more about OPAQUE's Confidential AI Platform and to schedule a demo, visit here .

About OPAQUE Systems

OPAQUE is the Confidential AI company. Rooted in groundbreaking research from UC Berkeley's RISELab, OPAQUE delivers a Confidential AI platform that transforms how enterprises handle, analyze, and share sensitive data. With OPAQUE, enterprises can safely use proprietary data in AI workflows, ensuring verifiable guarantees of end-to-end encryption, policy-bound execution, and hardware-attested auditability before, during, and after runtime. Customers and partners include ServiceNow, Anthropic, Encore Capital, Accenture and other global leaders in high tech, financial services, and insurance. To learn more, visit opaque.co or request a demo to see Confidential AI in action.

Inkhouse for OPAQUE

[email protected]

SOURCE Opaque Systems