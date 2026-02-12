OPAQUE Raises $24M Series B at $300M Valuation to Advance Confidential AI for the Enterprise

Confidential AI platform empowers enterprises to unlock and scale AI on their most sensitive data

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OPAQUE, the Confidential AI company defining the trust layer for enterprise AI, today announced a $24 million Series B funding round led by Walden Catalyst, with participation from returning investors including Intel Capital, Race Capital, Storm Ventures, Thomvest, and new investor and strategic partner, Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC). This brings OPAQUE's total funding to $55.5 million and values the company at approximately $300 million post-money.

From theory to mandate within a year, Confidential AI has been adopted and endorsed by companies like NVIDIA, AMD, Intel, Anthropic and all major hyperscalers, including Google, Microsoft Azure and AWS. According to Gartner, Confidential AI techniques are essential for enterprises securing GenAI workflows and protecting sensitive data used by AI models.

Enterprises across industries are eager to deploy AI agents on proprietary data to drive productivity and gain a competitive advantage, but most are blocked by data leakage and compliance risks. This widening "trust chasm" is causing AI initiatives to stall in pilots as CISOs, compliance, and legal teams pause deployments over concerns about privacy, policy enforcement, and auditability.

"Enterprises will continue to struggle to bring AI into production until they have verifiable guarantees that their most sensitive data and models are protected," said Young Sohn, Founding Managing Partner at Walden Catalyst, and board member at Samsung, Arm and Cadence. "OPAQUE solves this problem and has pioneered a platform built for verifiable privacy, policy enforcement, and model integrity, capabilities that are quickly becoming non-negotiable. We're proud to continue to support this round and OPAQUE as they enable trusted, enterprise-grade AI adoption."

With this new funding, OPAQUE is accelerating the delivery of its Confidential AI platform — the only secure, auditable infrastructure that gives enterprises verifiable proof that their data privacy, model integrity, and policy enforcement are provable before, during, and after runtime. For organizations under pressure to innovate quickly while meeting rising compliance standards, OPAQUE offers a path to deploy AI with confidence, transparency, and verifiable trust.

"The real barrier to enterprise AI is trust," said Aaron Fulkerson, CEO at OPAQUE. "AI won't scale unless organizations can verify, not just assume, that their data and models are protected. Confidential AI closes the trust gap by delivering runtime proof that data stayed private during computation, model weights were never exposed, and policies were enforced exactly as written. We're accelerating the shift to a confidential-first infrastructure so every enterprise can turn sensitive data from a liability into a competitive advantage."

OPAQUE is expanding into post-quantum security, confidential AI training, and sovereign cloud environments, enabling enterprises to confidently scale AI across their most sensitive workloads. This investment strengthens OPAQUE's mission to make AI governance by design the new standard for enterprise AI.

"There is no such thing as sovereign AI without verifiable guarantees on how data, models, and policies are protected and governed," said Dr. Najwa Aaraj, CEO of the Technology Innovation Institute (TII). "OPAQUE provides the confidential and cryptographically verifiable foundation that empowers our combined technologies to operate AI systems with true sovereignty. This is why we're excited to be both an investor and a partner, given our shared commitment to advancing Confidential AI innovation."

This funding comes on the heels of the launch of OPAQUE Studio, a development environment that lets enterprises build and deploy Confidential AI agents with runtime-verifiable privacy, policy compliance, and auditability.

About OPAQUE

OPAQUE is the Confidential AI company. Born from UC Berkeley's RISELab, OPAQUE solves the core challenge blocking AI adoption at scale: security concerns about data leaks or compliance violations. OPAQUE provides verifiable privacy and governance for AI so organizations can safely run models, agents, and workflows on their most sensitive data. Its Confidential AI platform delivers verifiable runtime governance backed by cryptographic proof that data, models, and agent actions remain private, governed, and compliant with approved policies throughout every AI workflow. This extends traditional data governance tools with real runtime verification, enabling teams to responsibly deploy AI using their most valuable proprietary data, and move from pilot to production 4-5X faster. Customers and partners include ServiceNow, Anthropic, Encore Capital, Accenture, and leaders across high tech, financial services, insurance, and healthcare. Learn more at opaque.co.

Media contact:

Inkhouse for OPAQUE

[email protected]

SOURCE OPAQUE