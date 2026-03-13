OPC Energy Announces $255 Million (NIS 800 Million) Equity Raise with Leading Israeli Institutional Investors

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OPC Energy Ltd. (TASE: OPCE), a leading Independent Power Producer (IPP) operating in Israel and the United States that provides reliable and efficient electricity through a diversified mix of natural gas and renewable energy, today announced the closing of a private placement of 8,000,000 ordinary shares (the "Allocated Shares") to leading Israeli institutional investors for a total consideration of approximately $255 million (NIS 800 million).

To the best of the Company's knowledge, of the Allocated Shares, 2,000,000 shares will be allocated to Harel Group ("Harel") and 1,500,000 shares will be allocated to Menora Group ("Menora"), each of which is an interested party of the Company.

The Allocated Shares represent approximately 2.65% of the Company's outstanding share capital and voting rights prior to the transaction, approximately 2.58% following the completion of the allocation, and approximately 2.57% on a fully diluted basis.

The Company's closing share price on the relevant trading day was NIS 105.7. The transaction price represents approximately 94.6% of the closing share price, representing strong confidence in the Company.

"This private placement by leading Israeli institutional investors reflects strong confidence in OPC Energy's strategy, execution, and long-term growth potential. It further supports our ability to advance significant investment opportunities across our core markets in the United States and Israel", said Giora Almogy, Chief Executive Officer of OPC Energy.

Ana Bernstein Shvartsman, Chief Financial Officer, added: "During 2025, we completed three capital raises totaling approximately $610 million, further strengthening our financial position. Together with this private placement, these funds will support the continued development of our project pipeline, expansion of our generation portfolio, and growth opportunities especially in the United States."

About OPC Energy

OPC Energy Ltd. (TASE: OPCE) is a leading energy company operating in the Energy Transition space in Israel and the U.S. and provides electricity in an efficient, reliable and environmentally friendly manner while combining highly efficient natural gas with solar, wind and storage.

In Israel, OPC is the first and leading private electricity producer, offering its customers an integrated solution by supplying all energy needs through the company's production sites and in the customer's yard. OPC continues to expand its generation portfolio and customer base in Israel, advancing a growing pipeline of renewable and dispatchable projects to support the evolving needs of the Israeli electricity market.

In the U.S., the company operates through the CPV Group, which has over 25 years of success in the development and operation of highly efficient, low emission electric generation and renewable projects. CPV is focused on leveraging its extensive experience to advance its current portfolio of over 11 GW of renewable and dispatchable generation projects.

