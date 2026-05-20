OPC Energy Announces Midroog Affirms A1.il Rating for the Company and its Bonds; Outlook Revised from Stable to Positive

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OPC Energy Ltd. (TASE: OPCE), a leading independent power producer in Israel and the U.S., providing reliable and efficient electricity generation through natural gas and renewable energy, today announced that Midroog affirms A1.il rating for the Company and its bonds and changes the rating outlook from Stable to Positive.

Midroog stated in the rating monitoring report: "The change in the rating outlook reflects the strengthening of the Company's financial profile, against the background of a significant reinforcement of the equity base, alongside continued improvement in the results of the natural gas activity segment in the U.S."

Giora Almogy, Chief Executive Officer of OPC Energy Ltd., commented: "Our robust financial position and strong liquidity provide a solid foundation for the continued execution of our strategy and growth plans. The improved credit rating reflects the resilience of our business, the discipline of our financial risk management, and the confidence in our ability to successfully deliver on our strategy while maintaining financial flexibility and stability."

Ana Berenstein Shvartsman, Chief Financial Officer of OPC Energy Ltd., commented: "Our improved credit rating reflects the strength of our financial profile, disciplined and responsible financial policy, and consistently strong liquidity position. This achievement underscores the confidence that stakeholders and rating agencies have in our strategy, operational resilience, and prudent risk management. We remain committed to maintaining a solid financial position, preserving financial flexibility and liquidity, and supporting the company's long-term sustainable growth."

A full copy of the Midroog report is available on the OPC Energy website.

About OPC Energy

OPC Energy Ltd. (TASE: OPCE) is a leading energy company operating in the Energy Transition space in Israel and the U.S. and provides electricity in an efficient, reliable and environmentally friendly manner while combining highly efficient natural gas with solar, wind and storage.

In Israel, OPC is the first and leading private electricity producer, offering its customers an integrated solution by supplying all energy needs through the company's production sites and in the customer's yard. OPC continues to expand its generation portfolio and customer base in Israel, advancing a growing pipeline of renewable and natural gas projects to support the evolving needs of the Israeli electricity market.

In the U.S., the company operates through the CPV Group, which has over 25 years of success in the development and operation of highly efficient, low emission electric generation and renewable projects. CPV is focused on leveraging its extensive experience to advance its current portfolio of 15 GW of renewable and natural gas projects.

For more information, please visit: www.opc-energy.com/en

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Company Contact:

Ana Berenstein Shvartsman, CFO [email protected]

Yehonatan Mualem, Finance & IR Manager [email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:

Miri Segal, CEO, MS-IR LLC, [email protected]

SOURCE OPC Energy