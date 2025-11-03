OpConnect Selected as a Finalist for 2025 NMSDC National Class III Supplier of the Year Award

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OpConnect, a leading provider of electric-vehicle (EV) charging solutions, has been selected as a finalist for the 2025 National Class Supplier of the Year Awards under the Class III Category, presented by the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC). The winner will be announced during the NMSDC Awards Gala on November 5, 2025, in Miami, Florida.

OpConnect’s High-Powered Level 2 Stations Powering School Buses

The National Supplier of the Year Award recognizes Asian Indian, Asian Pacific, Black, Hispanic, and Native American minority business enterprises (MBEs) for their business growth and development, operational success, support of other minority businesses, and active participation in the community.

This recognition highlights OpConnect's role as a dependable EV charging solutions provider serving customers across the country. The company specializes in behind-the-fence charging solutions for fleet operators, multi-family properties and workplaces, delivering turnkey hardware, and intelligent load management software focused on maximizing charger uptime, operational efficiency and data security.

"This recognition from NMSDC is a tremendous honor," said Dexter Turner, President and CEO of OpConnect. "Our team takes pride in delivering dependable, secure, and scalable EV charging solutions that help our customers electrify with confidence. Working with leading corporate members of the NMSDC has shown us that excellence in quality, reliability, and performance isn't optional, it's the standard."

Being selected as a Supplier of the Year finalist reflects OpConnect's ongoing investment in quality, innovation, and service principles that shape its role in supporting the electrification of transportation.

About NMSDC

Founded in 1972, the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) is the nation's leading corporate membership organization advancing business opportunities for certified minority-owned enterprises. NMSDC connects more than 15,000 Minority Business Enterprises (MBEs) to over 1,700 corporate members, driving inclusive economic growth and supplier diversity across industries.

About OpConnect

OpConnect, Inc. is a leading EV charging solutions provider based in Portland, Oregon. Since 2016, the company has helped accelerate electric vehicle adoption with smart, reliable, and flexible charging hardware, advanced charger management software, and 24/7 customer support. OpConnect serves fleets, property owners, and utilities with turnkey EV charging solutions that power a smarter, cleaner, and greener future. Learn more at www.opconnect.com.

