OpConnect Wins Northwest Mountain MSDC Supplier Leadership Award

News provided by

OpConnect

10 Jul, 2023, 12:54 ET

PORTLAND, Ore., July 10, 2023  /PRNewswire/ -- OpConnect, veteran and minority-owned, and a leading provider of EV charging solutions for government and private fleets, employers and other properties, received the Northwest Mountain Minority Supplier Diversity Council's Supplier Leadership Award for 2022.  This award not only recognizes suppliers that are providing outstanding business performance and service to its customers, but also recognizes innovation, community involvement and support of other minority-owned businesses. "It was a great honor to be recognized with this award along with other minority suppliers and corporate customers that I have gotten to know through OpConnect's involvement with MSDC," said Dexter Turner, CEO of OpConnect. "EV charging is not a service that had gotten a bad knock in its infancy, and OpConnect is putting the team, products and processes in place to buck that trend as we grow."

About OpConnect

As a leading technology platform for smart fleet, multi-family and workplace EV charging, OpConnect provides turnkey EV charging solutions that include design and installation services, sale of EV charging stations, and on-going support of EV charging infrastructure, including energy management and vehicle-to-grid/building technology, through a sophisticated cloud software platform. OpConnect also offers micro-grid solutions to maximize the return on investment in EV charging infrastructure through partnerships with solar providers.  This year to date, OpConnect has announced deployment projects totaling a backlog increase of over 1,400 EV charging ports with a variety of fleet and multi-family customers throughout North America.

Responding to the global climate crisis will require innovation and collaboration across industries, governments, and energy businesses like OpConnect.

SOURCE OpConnect

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.