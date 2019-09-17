OPEI Announces First Ever ANSI Standard for Robotic Lawn Mowers

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Outdoor Power Equipment Institute (OPEI) is pleased to announce the first-ever standard for robotic, battery-powered, electrical lawn mowers issued by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI). Publication of the robotic lawn mower standard has been highly anticipated by the outdoor power equipment industry and start-ups designing products for the category.

"It is predicted that this market category will grow considerably in the next six years, as the outdoor power equipment industry continues to innovate and improve products in response to consumer needs," said Kris Kiser, president and CEO of OPEI. "Standards play an important role in everyday life and ensure that consumers know what they are getting when they purchase a product like a robotic mower."

The global robotic lawn mower market is expected to grow by nearly 22% over the next six years, according to a recent study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc.

"We expect every major manufacturer of robotic mowers to be at GIE+EXPO this fall with their products," added Kiser. "The show is the largest showcase of outdoor power equipment technology and software in the country, and it's the best place for landscapers and dealers to see first-hand what's coming to market, such as the latest in robotic mower technology and technological innovations in the industry."

GIE+EXPO, the international landscape, outdoor living and equipment exposition, will be held October 16-18, 2019, in Louisville, Ky.

The ANSI/OPEI robotic mower standard is "ANSI/OPEI 60335-2-107-2019 (Standard) for Outdoor Power Equipment - Household and similar electrical appliances - Safety - Part 2-107: Particular requirements for robotic battery powered electrical lawnmowers (national adoption with modifications of IEC 60335-2-107)." The standard was approved on September 5, 2019 and is expected to be published this fall.

Kiser added, "We expect to see increased competition in this product category as manufacturers will now be able to design equipment to meet the industry standard."

The standard was developed through a public input process that brings together consumers, manufacturers and commercial equipment users. OPEI is a recognized Standards Development Organization for the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) and active internationally through the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) in the development of safety and performance standards.

ANSI is the primary organization for fostering the development of technology standards in the United States. ANSI works with industry groups and is the U.S. member of the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC).

