OPEIU Mourns the Loss of AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OPEIU mourns with deep sadness the sudden passing this morning of AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka. A lifelong fighter for workers' rights, first with the United Mine Workers and later as secretary-treasurer then president of the 12.5-million-member AFL-CIO, he led a life of purpose and conviction in pursuit of dignity and respect for working people.

"OPEIU sends it deepest condolences to the family and friends of Richard Trumka," said OPEIU President and AFL-CIO Vice President Richard Lanigan. "The entire labor movement today stands together in solidarity as we reflect on his life and legacy. We are thankful for all he accomplished on behalf of working people, particularly recently as he nimbly guided the labor movement through an extremely politically divided time, all the while keeping the movement united in the fight for the future of all working people. We are committed to upholding his powerful legacy and the fight for dignity and respect for all."

ABOUT OPEIU

The Office and Professional Employees International Union (OPEIU) represents more than 103,000 working people throughout the United States, Puerto Rico and Canada. Representing employees in nonprofit organizations, credit unions, hospitals, insurance agencies, colleges and universities, hotels, administrative offices and more, OPEIU is committed to advancing economic justice for working people no matter their occupation.

Professional organizations and guilds affiliated with OPEIU are a diverse group that includes podiatrists, registered nurses, clinical social workers, hypnotists, teachers, Minor League Baseball umpires and helicopter pilots.

SOURCE Office and Professional Employees International Union, AFL-CIO (OPEIU)

Related Links

http://www.opeiu.org

