OPEIU Statement On The Passing Of Local 100 Field Representative Richard "Rick" Cutshaw

MIRAMAR, Fla., Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Office and Professional Employees International Union (OPEIU), AFL-CIO, is shocked and deeply saddened by the death of Richard "Rick" Cutshaw, a longtime field representative with OPEIU Local 100 in Miramar, Fla.

Cutshaw was an innocent bystander tragically killed Thursday in the crossfire between police and jewelry store robbers who had hijacked a UPS truck.

Cutshaw dedicated his entire career to the labor movement, serving with Local 100 for the past 18 years where he represented more than 2,500 Miramar government supervisory employees in Broward County, Naples, Port St. Lucie, Miami Dade and at Jackson Memorial Hospital. Previously, he worked for many years with UFCW Local 1459 in Massachusetts.

"Rick was a true professional who cared deeply about the working people he represented," said OPEIU Vice President and Local 100 President Greg Blackman. "I never saw him without a big smile on his face, always willing to do whatever it took to improve the lives and working conditions of our members.

"The loss of such a vibrant, knowledgeable labor representative is not just a loss for us, but for the entire labor movement. He will be deeply missed," Blackman continued.

OPEIU extends its deepest condolences to Brother Cutshaw's family, which includes five brothers and sisters and his 99-year-old mother.

ABOUT OPEIU

The Office and Professional Employees International Union (OPEIU), AFL-CIO, represents more than 103,000 members in the United States, Puerto Rico and Canada. OPEIU represents employees and independent contractors in credit unions, hospitals and medical clinics, insurance, higher education, transportation, shipping, utilities, hotels, administrative offices and more.

Professional organizations and guilds affiliated with OPEIU are a diverse group that includes registered nurses, podiatrists, clinical social workers, teachers, Minor League Baseball umpires, and helicopter pilots.

