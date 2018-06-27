OPEIU Statement on Today's Janus v. AFSCME Council 31 Supreme Court Decision

"Despite today's ruling, working people and their unions won't be silenced. Instead, as we've seen demonstrated throughout the country, working people and their unions are standing together stronger than ever and fighting for their rights to a decent wage, equitable workplace, strong healthcare and a dignified retirement. In states throughout the nation, workers are organizing and taking collective action like we've never seen before, and no Supreme Court decision is going to stop that momentum.

"Working people and their unions won't be slowed by this misguided and politically biased ruling. Instead, our fight continues to join together and unite for our freedoms to achieve a fair and equitable workplace and better future for all Americans."

The Office and Professional Employees International Union (OPEIU), AFL-CIO, represents more than 103,000 members in the United States, Puerto Rico and Canada. OPEIU represents employees and independent contractors in credit unions, hospitals and medical clinics, insurance, higher education, transportation, shipping, utilities, hotels, administrative offices and more. Professional organizations and guilds affiliated with OPEIU are a diverse group that includes registered nurses, podiatrists, clinical social workers, teachers, Minor League Baseball umpires, and helicopter pilots.

