Open 3D Foundation Announces the Launch of the Open 3D Engine 24.09.0 Release

The new O3DE release has a 400% Performance Boost for all Mobile Devices

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Open 3D Foundation (O3DF) announces today the availability of the Open 3D Engine (O3DE) 24.09 release featuring major enhancements and the debut of our new mascot. O3DE is a full-featured, real-time open source engine that excels in creating high-fidelity games, advanced robotic simulations, and immersive 3D worlds. Its versatile capabilities bridge the physical and digital realms, enabling developers to craft remarkable experiences that blend intricate details with dynamic interactions. Whether for gaming, robotics, or virtual environments, O3DE delivers stunning visual fidelity and interactive depth, pushing the boundaries of what's possible in digital creation.

24.09.0 Release

The 24.09.0 release brings hundreds of bug fixes and quality of life enhancements, significantly improved mobile support and a 400% performance boost on both iOS and Android. It also has dramatically reduced runtime memory usage and enhanced rendering quality, AR/VR implementation, and more. This version is packed with features driven by the community's feedback and guidance of the 300 O3DE contributors, which focused on turbocharging performance and elevating the developer experience.

Other key features include:

With the installer version, developers can build projects using only Script Canvas and Lua - without a compiler.

New supercharged editor startup times with up to a jaw-dropping 90% boost for large projects brimming with assets.

For simulation use cases, there is now a Georeference component with the ability to parse Gazebo data, and a ROS2FrameComponent, along with many more performance improvements.

A new mobile rendering pipeline has been added along with a boost in performance for all mobile devices.

"This release represents a large jump in our support for mobile applications, simulation and robotics use cases, and much improved performance across all platforms such as Windows, Linux, iOS, Android, and AR/VR/XR," said by Joe Bryant, Executive Director of Open 3D Foundation. "We could not have done it without the leadership of our contributors. They are the backbone of our community and play an integral part of shaping the future of game development. I cannot wait to see how users utilize all of the improvements in the 24.09.0 release!"

Support for the new release

"At Carbonated, we're a fast-moving team with high demands for our engine, tools, and technology," said Lloyd Tullues, Chief Technology Officer at Carbonated, Inc. "The advancements in O3DE 24.09.0, particularly in performance and editor enhancements, have significantly boosted engine capability and reduced development issues. Features like easily authoring custom shaders that seamlessly work on Metal, Vulkan, and DX12 enable us to focus more on innovation and creativity, all while achieving stunning visuals on modern mobile devices."

"It's been amazing to see a strong open source community coalescing around such a technologically advanced 3D engine," Erik Jacobs, Senior Manager, Customer & Field Engagement at Red Hat. "Open 3D Engine has made tremendous progress in my time working with the community, and I am really looking forward to seeing the high-quality products that come out of organizations adopting it across such a wide range of industries and focus areas."

For example, Carbonated recently adapted MadWorld for mobile using O3DE's new mobile rendering pipeline, which is set to launch on iOS and Android devices later this year.

"The latest O3DE release has provided the enhancements we needed to give our intense mobile game, MadWorld, a competitive edge," Tullues said. "Significant optimizations and improved features, such as deferred fog and custom shaders in Material Canvas, have given us the freedom to experiment and refine MadWorld's visuals, confident that the engine can support our ambitious goals."

Meet Odie

O3DE is excited to announce the new mascot - Odie. This cute shader bot - related design was submitted by community member Steve Pham and won in a community vote by a landslide. The mascot represents key traits of O3DE , including being modern, bold, friendly, open source, modular, and emphasizing powerful rendering capabilities. Learn more about Odie in this blog .

Where to See O3DE Next

O3DE is a platinum co-sponsor of ROSCon 2024, which takes place in Odense, Denmark on October 21-23, alongside member company, Robotec.ai . Known for their pivotal contributions to advancing robotics and simulation, Robotec.ai has been instrumental in driving O3DE forward. Visit the booth 001 to be able to see O3DE in action in video reels simulations, Robotec.ai's Gen-AI framework demo (RAI) running inside Husarion, t-shirts and more.

Open 3D Foundation

Established in July 2021, the mission of the Open 3D Foundation (O3DF) is to make an open-source, fully-featured, high-fidelity, real-time 3D engine for building games and simulations, available to every industry. The Open 3D Foundation is home to the O3D Engine project. To learn more, please visit o3df.org or the O3DE Project site at o3de.org. To get involved and connect with the O3DE community, please join Discord and GitHub.

About the Linux Foundation

The Linux Foundation is the world's leading home for collaboration on open source software, hardware, standards, and data. Linux Foundation projects are critical to the world's infrastructure including Linux, Kubernetes, Node.js, ONAP, OpenChain, OpenSSF, PyTorch, RISC-V, SPDX, Zephyr, and more. The Linux Foundation focuses on leveraging best practices and addressing the needs of contributors, users, and solution providers to create sustainable models for open collaboration. For more information, please visit us at linuxfoundation.org .

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see its trademark usage page: www.linuxfoundation.org/trademark-usage. Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

