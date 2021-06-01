Open a New Door in Your Career with a Law Degree

SANTA ANA, Calif., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As our world "reopens," are you prepared to take advantage of great new opportunities? There is no better investment than investing in yourself. Now is the time to build your career by pursuing a degree in law.

Taft University offers two unique and innovative online Juris Doctor programs at a reasonable cost to qualified applicants. We understand the value of a law degree, as well as the difficulty in fitting a law program into your schedule as a working professional. Our distance learning law degree programs may be completed anywhere without disrupting your life.

Our Juris Doctor – Attorney Track program, offered through Taft Law School, is for those who wish to become an attorney and practice law. Once a student graduates from this program the student will be qualified to take the California Bar Examination. Don't live in California? If you work in or want to make the move to certain Federal law practice areas, such as immigration or tax law, passing the California Bar Exam may qualify you to practice Federal law in any state in the United States.

Not interested in becoming an attorney but want to obtain legal knowledge to help your career? William Howard Taft University offers a Juris Doctor – Executive Track program. An understanding of the law is empowering for professionals in risk management, real estate, nursing, sports management, or any field. You will use the knowledge in your career or your daily life.

In both programs, all coursework is performed 100% online with no residency requirements. With the option of financial aid and in-school deferments for those students who qualify, a degree from Taft University System can help you obtain your goals without breaking the bank or halting your career and family life.

Will you be a leader or a follower? Start preparing to be the difference.

For additional information please visit www.taftu.edu or call us at 1-800-882-4555.

About Taft University System: For over forty years Taft University ( taft.edu ) has offered distance learning graduate degree programs in law, education, business and government to students throughout the world.

Taft Law School is an educational division of The Taft University System. The Taft University System is accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission, listed by the U.S. Department of Education as a recognized accrediting agency. The Distance Education Accrediting Commission is recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA). Taft is also registered with the State Bar of California, which allows graduates of its program to be eligible to sit for the California Bar Examination.

