Open Access BPO Expands to New Office

MAKATI CITY, Philippines, July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Access BPO, a Philippine-based global multilingual call center, has launched a new office in Makati City, Philippines. Located at the Glorietta 2 Corporate Center, the 1,000-seat facility was established to meet the growing demands of its clients and expanding workforce.

"Open Access BPO is the go-to provider for complex business process management work," said CEO Benjamin Davidowitz. "Our clients have state-of-the-art requirements that can only be met with a state-of-the-art facility. Our new facility is the kind of location that can support these demands. "

"For our continued expansion and growth, we're always on the lookout for good locations that fit the company and employees' needs," adds company President Henry Chang. "We chose this location because of geography and availability of transportation, makes it easy for the employees to get to the office. And going downstairs, there's a mall. It just makes everything easier and a little more fun."

This is the firm's sixth international office, and its third in the Philippines. One local office is in Ayala Avenue, also in Makati, and another was established in the southernmost part of the country, Davao. The firm's global offices are in Las Vegas, Nevada in the US, Taipei, Taiwan, and Xiamen, China.

Open Access BPO also unveiled its new logo, slogan, and website. These were redeveloped as part of a recent brand refresh, initiated to provide a better user experience to website visitors.

The website now features a streamlined design, and, along with the company logo, is now in blue to highlight the company as a trusted global brand.

The new slogan, "We speak your language," on the other hand, was chosen because it characterizes the company's multilingual capability and the scalable nature of its services.

"It says it all," adds Davidowitz. "Regardless of what language you're trying to target, we have it. We speak your language."

About OPEN ACCESS BPO

Open Access BPO is a multilingual outsourcing firm headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. Since its inception in 2006, it evolved from being a telemarketing company to a full-suite provider of scalable multichannel business solutions.

The company extends its expertise to both growing enterprises and established global brands from its operations facilities in Makati and Davao in the Philippines, Taipei, Taiwan, and Xiamen, China. Its multicultural workforce provides a wide range of outsourcing solutions, including multilingual customer support and content moderation in more than 30 languages.

CONTACT:

Janelle de Guzman

+63917-800 0989

217645@email4pr.com

3F, 6780 Jaka Building,

Ayala, Avenue,

San Lorenzo, Makati City

SOURCE Open Access BPO