Open Access BPO Invests $20 Million to Expand Taipei Knowledge Process Outsourcing Facility

TAIPEI, Taiwan, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Multinational business process outsourcing (BPO) firm, Open Access BPO, announced its investment to expand its multilingual knowledge process outsourcing (KPO) and call operations.

The investment adds a new Taiwan office. The global outsourcing firm has facilities in China, the Philippines, and its US headquarters in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Open Access BPO

Launched in 2014, Open Access BPO Taiwan in Taipei's Xinyi District helps global companies access the Asian market. It provides customer support and back-office solutions to businesses in various industries, including banking, e-commerce, fintech, high-tech, AI, telecommunications, and travel.

Open Access BPO Taiwan's second campus is a 1,090-sqm facility designated to support the company's growing KPO operations when it launches within the year. It is being developed by premier industrial and interior design firm Pinqual.

"Our Taiwan expansion represents Open Access BPO's commitment to a dynamic region where growing companies seek high-touch, multilingual solutions for best-in-class customer experience for their clientele," said Co-Founder and President of Operations, Henry Chang.

The expansion of the Taiwan office is part of Open Access BPO's three-year investment plan. During this period, the company will allocate $20 million to employ highly skilled multilingual associates.

About OPEN ACCESS BPO

Open Access BPO is a multilingual outsourcing firm headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. Since its inception in 2006, it evolved from being a telemarketing company to a full-suite provider of scalable multichannel business solutions.

The company extends its expertise to both growing enterprises and established global brands from its operations facilities in Makati and Davao in the Philippines, Taipei, Taiwan, and Xiamen, China. Its multicultural workforce provides a wide range of outsourcing solutions, including multilingual customer support and content moderation in more than 30 languages.

