Open Access Journal Publishing Worldwide, 2020-2024 - Presents Revenue and Market Share Rankings of 10 Leading Global Publishers

DUBLIN, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Open Access Journal Publishing 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In today's global market, it's more important than ever to understand the changing dynamics of scholarly and professional publishing. Rely on the Open Access Journal Publishing 2020-2024 to build your growth plan for this year and beyond.



This report explains the origins of the open access movement, gives a timeline for its development, but most importantly, the publisher quantifies open access' position as a fast growing subsegment of scholarly journal publishing. The author used the information it gathered through primary and secondary research to develop a financial outlook for open access journal publishing including leading competitors' performance through 2020 and market projections through 2024. This research was conducted in conjunction with a larger study of the overall market for scholarly and professional publishing.



The report contains separate chapters covering the market, key competitors, and issues and forecast that include:

Exclusive analysis of market size and structure

Revenue and market share rankings of 10 leading global publishers

Title and article growth metrics

A breakdown of players in the open access ecosystem including public and private research funders.

A breakdown open access publishing in key geographic regions: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

, , and Rest of World Analysis of mergers and acquisitions

Exclusive market projections to 2024 and more

Publishers and investment professionals can trust Open Access Journal Publishing 2020-2024 to provide the inside intelligence needed to evaluate growth potential, understand trends affecting the industry, and size up the competition.



Examples of some of the issues discussed include:

The competition among open access megajournals

Examination of green, gold, hybrid and membership models

Open access, peer review and questions of quality and impact

OA's impact on big deal subscription model

Rise of predatory publishers

The role of OA mandates in this evolution

Open Access Journal Publishing 2020-2024 is an essential tool for publishing executives, M&A advisors, market analysts, and industry consultants who need to understand the business strategies driving the scholarly and professional publishing industry.

Key Topics Covered



1. Methodology

Definition of Open Access Journal Publishing

Scope of the Report

Sources of Information

Methodology for Projecting/Estimating Results

2. Executive Summary

Introduction

What is Open Access Publishing?

Key Facts & Trends

Author Processing Fees Account for 2019 Sales of $639 Million

Open Access Journal Have 5% Share, Center of Conversation

Millions of Open Access Articles Published, Growing 10% Per Annum

Research & Development Spending Maintains Strong Outlook

Non-Open Access Journals Garner Slightly More Citations Per Paper

3. Open Access Journal Market

Introduction

Key Developments in Open Access

Internet, Economics Launch Open Access Movement

Plan S Takes Aim at Hybrid Journal Model

Trump Considers U.S. Open Access Policy Shake Up

Open Access Definitions and Publishing Models

Open Access Journals

Gold

Green

Hybrid

Megajournals

Article Processing Charges (APCs)

Institutional Memberships

The Open Access Ecosystem

Public Funding Agencies

National Institutes of Health

European Research Council

Research Councils UK

The Wellcome Trust

Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI)

Institutional Mandates

Market Size

APC Journal Revenue

Direct Support

Premium Services

Memberships

Offset Agreements: Springer Strikes it Big with University of California

Other Measures of Market Size

Open Access by Discipline

Medical & Biosciences

Scientific & Technical

Social Science and Humanities (SSH)

Open Access Publishing by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Language

4. Leading Open Access Journal Publishers

Introduction

Leading Open Access Journal Publishers

Springer Nature

Elsevier

John Wiley & Sons

Frontiers

MDPI AG

Public Library of Science (PLOS)

Hindawi

Informa PLC

Wolters Kluwer

Thieme

Other Notable Publishers

De Gruyter

SAGE Publications

Copernicus

Mergers & Acquisitions in the OA Journal Market

5. Trends & Forecast

Introduction

Trends in Open Access Publishing

Pandemic to Accelerate Open Access Transition

Research & Development Spending Maintains Strong Outlook

Research Flows from Funders to Publishers

Non-Open Access Journals Garner Slightly More Citations Per Paper

Peer Review Most Prevalent in Open Access Journals

Open Access Publishing Forecast

V-Shaped Outlook for Global Economy

Market Forecast

Forecast Leading Publishers

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r8srjr

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

