Open Access Journal Publishing Worldwide, 2020-2024 - Presents Revenue and Market Share Rankings of 10 Leading Global Publishers

Jul 30, 2020, 10:30 ET
DUBLIN, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Open Access Journal Publishing 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In today's global market, it's more important than ever to understand the changing dynamics of scholarly and professional publishing. Rely on the Open Access Journal Publishing 2020-2024 to build your growth plan for this year and beyond.
This report explains the origins of the open access movement, gives a timeline for its development, but most importantly, the publisher quantifies open access' position as a fast growing subsegment of scholarly journal publishing. The author used the information it gathered through primary and secondary research to develop a financial outlook for open access journal publishing including leading competitors' performance through 2020 and market projections through 2024. This research was conducted in conjunction with a larger study of the overall market for scholarly and professional publishing.
The report contains separate chapters covering the market, key competitors, and issues and forecast that include:
- Exclusive analysis of market size and structure
- Revenue and market share rankings of 10 leading global publishers
- Title and article growth metrics
- A breakdown of players in the open access ecosystem including public and private research funders.
- A breakdown open access publishing in key geographic regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
- Analysis of mergers and acquisitions
- Exclusive market projections to 2024 and more
Publishers and investment professionals can trust Open Access Journal Publishing 2020-2024 to provide the inside intelligence needed to evaluate growth potential, understand trends affecting the industry, and size up the competition.
Examples of some of the issues discussed include:
- The competition among open access megajournals
- Examination of green, gold, hybrid and membership models
- Open access, peer review and questions of quality and impact
- OA's impact on big deal subscription model
- Rise of predatory publishers
- The role of OA mandates in this evolution
Open Access Journal Publishing 2020-2024 is an essential tool for publishing executives, M&A advisors, market analysts, and industry consultants who need to understand the business strategies driving the scholarly and professional publishing industry.
Key Topics Covered
1. Methodology
- Definition of Open Access Journal Publishing
- Scope of the Report
- Sources of Information
- Methodology for Projecting/Estimating Results
2. Executive Summary
- Introduction
- What is Open Access Publishing?
- Key Facts & Trends
- Author Processing Fees Account for 2019 Sales of $639 Million
- Open Access Journal Have 5% Share, Center of Conversation
- Millions of Open Access Articles Published, Growing 10% Per Annum
- Research & Development Spending Maintains Strong Outlook
- Non-Open Access Journals Garner Slightly More Citations Per Paper
3. Open Access Journal Market
- Introduction
- Key Developments in Open Access
- Internet, Economics Launch Open Access Movement
- Plan S Takes Aim at Hybrid Journal Model
- Trump Considers U.S. Open Access Policy Shake Up
- Open Access Definitions and Publishing Models
- Open Access Journals
- Gold
- Green
- Hybrid
- Megajournals
- Article Processing Charges (APCs)
- Institutional Memberships
- The Open Access Ecosystem
- Public Funding Agencies
- National Institutes of Health
- European Research Council
- Research Councils UK
- The Wellcome Trust
- Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI)
- Institutional Mandates
- Market Size
- APC Journal Revenue
- Direct Support
- Premium Services
- Memberships
- Offset Agreements: Springer Strikes it Big with University of California
- Other Measures of Market Size
- Open Access by Discipline
- Medical & Biosciences
- Scientific & Technical
- Social Science and Humanities (SSH)
- Open Access Publishing by Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
- Language
4. Leading Open Access Journal Publishers
- Introduction
- Leading Open Access Journal Publishers
- Springer Nature
- Elsevier
- John Wiley & Sons
- Frontiers
- MDPI AG
- Public Library of Science (PLOS)
- Hindawi
- Informa PLC
- Wolters Kluwer
- Thieme
- Other Notable Publishers
- De Gruyter
- SAGE Publications
- Copernicus
- Mergers & Acquisitions in the OA Journal Market
5. Trends & Forecast
- Introduction
- Trends in Open Access Publishing
- Pandemic to Accelerate Open Access Transition
- Research & Development Spending Maintains Strong Outlook
- Research Flows from Funders to Publishers
- Non-Open Access Journals Garner Slightly More Citations Per Paper
- Peer Review Most Prevalent in Open Access Journals
- Open Access Publishing Forecast
- V-Shaped Outlook for Global Economy
- Market Forecast
- Forecast Leading Publishers
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r8srjr
