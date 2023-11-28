Open-Angle Glaucoma Therapeutics Market size to grow by USD 2.36 billion from 2022 to 2027, North America to account for 51% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The open-angle glaucoma therapeutics market is expected to grow by USD 2.36 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market is segmented by channel (hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and online pharmacy), product (PGAS and non-PGAS), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). North America is estimated to contribute 51% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The high prevalence of glaucoma is primarily a factor that contributes to market growth in the region. Public organizations and service providers in this area have also increased their awareness of these illnesses through various educational programs, because of the large number of people affected by eye disorders. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read a PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Open-Angle Glaucoma Therapeutics Market 2023-2027

Company Profile:

AbbVie Inc., Alcon Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., D.Western Therapeutics Institute Inc., Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc, Inotek Pharmaceuticals, Merck and Co. Inc., Nicox S.A., Novartis AG, Ocuphire Pharma Inc, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

AbbVie Inc.- The company offers open-angle glaucoma therapeutics such as Lumigan and Combigan.

Open-Angle Glaucoma Therapeutics Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market share growth by the hospital pharmacy segment will be significant during the forecast period. Hospital pharmacies play a crucial role in distributing medicine and are often one of the main sources of medicinal products used to treat glaucoma within hospital settings.

"Besides analyzing the current market scenario, our report examines historic data from 2017 to 2021"- Technavio

Open-Angle Glaucoma Therapeutics Market: Driver & Trend:

Promising pipeline and recent approvals

Increasing demand for combination drugs

Rising geriatric population

The promising pipeline and recent approvals are key factors driving market growth. Substantial investments are being made in developing new medicines for Open-angle glaucoma by pharmaceutical companies due to the large incidence of this disease. Additionally, a number of companies have received approval to market their medicines for the treatment of open-angle glaucoma in recent weeks.

The growing awareness about glaucoma is a major trend in an open-angle glaucoma therapeutics market.

What are the key data covered in this open-angle glaucoma therapeutics market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the open-angle glaucoma therapeutics market between 2022 and 2027

Precise estimation of the open-angle glaucoma therapeutics market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the open-angle glaucoma therapeutics market across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of open-angle glaucoma therapeutics market companies

