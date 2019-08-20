Open Assembly and Topcoder Report: How Organizations Adopt Gig Economy Workforce Models

BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Assembly, in partnership with Topcoder, the world's largest technology talent network and digital crowdsourcing platform, unveiled a first-of-its-kind report, "How to Thrive in the New Economy of Work: The Ultimate Guide to Adopting Open Talent Models." The seminal toolkit offers proven best practices from organizations, including General Electric, the Laboratory for Innovation Science at Harvard, Microsoft, NASA, Topcoder and others pioneering open models, on launching and advancing open talent strategies. https://www.topcoder.com/openassemblyreport

"In the last few years, early adoptive thought leaders have started to build the tools that incumbent organizations need in order to change," said John Winsor, Founder and CEO for Open Assembly, Entrepreneur in Residence at LISH. "For the first time, we've consolidated that expertise in a comprehensive guide for those wanting to begin or advance a program."

The report offers advice, checklists and inspiration from a global network of people with who've successfully led gig economy strategies, and includes:

Action steps for each stage of adoption.

Guidance from organizations and the gig economy workforce.

An open talent model overview map.

"We are in the midst of a tremendous socioeconomic shift in how work gets done," said Michael Morris, CEO, Topcoder. "Our goal is to support executives/teams to accelerate gig economy adoption with best practices and benchmarks for measurement that compare results against traditional methods to further validate an open model."

"Every company will need to develop a gig economy strategy, just as they've had to develop a social media or mobile strategy," said Sajeev Nair, Head of Global ADM Group Operations, Zurich Insurance Group. "Companies that do this now will outpace those that don't."

Download the report at https://www.topcoder.com/openassemblyreport.

About Open Assembly

Open Assembly co-creates the future of work with organizations, platforms, and people by providing content, community, and strategic advising services. Open Assembly leverages research and insights from its academic partner, the Laboratory for Innovation Science at Harvard (LISH), to inform and inspire new ways of working using open models.

